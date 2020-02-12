Harris Continues Hot Stretch as Wolf Pack Picks up Home Wins

Nevada 95, San Jose State 77
RENO — Jalen Harris had 32 points to carry Nevada to a 95-77 win over San Jose State on Saturday, the Wolf Pack’s ninth consecutive home victory. Harris was out-dueled by the Spartans’ Seneca Knight, who had a career-high 34 points.
Nisre Zouzoua had 15 points and six assists for Nevada (15-10, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 13 points.
Knight added eight rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Richard Washington had 16 points for the Spartans (7-17, 3-9).
The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. San Jose State defeated Nevada 70-68 on Jan. 8. Nevada plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. San Jose State takes on Fresno State at home on Wednesday.
Nevada 88, Air Force 54
RENO — Harris scored a career-high 38 points and Nevada overwhelmed Air Force 88-54 last Tuesday night.
Harris reached 33 points with 9:58 remaining on a three-point play at a juncture when Air Force had only scored 35. He finished 12-of-21 shooting, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and made all eight of his foul-shots.
It was the 6-foot-5 guard’s second-straight game of 30 points or more and fifth of the season. He tied his previous career high of 31 points at Air Force on Dec. 7.
Nevada opened with a 23-9 lead and extended it to 44- 22 at intermission. Harris’ 3-pointer with 11:47 left made it 64-33.
Zouzoua added 15 points for the Wolf Pack, which ended a two-game losing streak.
