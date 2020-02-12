Harris Continues Hot Stretch as Wolf Pack Picks up Home Wins

John Byrne/Tribune

Jalen Harris had another huge week for the Wolf Pack after scoring 38 points against Air Force last Tuesday and 32 against San Jose State Saturday.

Nevada 95, San Jose State 77

RENO — Jalen Harris had 32 points to carry Nevada to a 95-77 win over San Jose State on Saturday, the Wolf Pack’s ninth consecutive home victory. Harris was out-dueled by the Spartans’ Seneca Knight, who had a career-high 34 points.

Nisre Zouzoua had 15 points and six assists for Nevada (15-10, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 13 points.

Knight added eight rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Richard Washington had 16 points for the Spartans (7-17, 3-9).

The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. San Jose State defeated Nevada 70-68 on Jan. 8. Nevada plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. San Jose State takes on Fresno State at home on Wednesday.

Nevada 88, Air Force 54

RENO — Harris scored a career-high 38 points and Nevada overwhelmed Air Force 88-54 last Tuesday night.

Harris reached 33 points with 9:58 remaining on a three-point play at a juncture when Air Force had only scored 35. He finished 12-of-21 shooting, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and made all eight of his foul-shots.

It was the 6-foot-5 guard’s second-straight game of 30 points or more and fifth of the season. He tied his previous career high of 31 points at Air Force on Dec. 7.

Nevada opened with a 23-9 lead and extended it to 44- 22 at intermission. Harris’ 3-pointer with 11:47 left made it 64-33.

Zouzoua added 15 points for the Wolf Pack, which ended a two-game losing streak.