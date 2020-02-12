Spanish Springs Girls Enter Final Week in First Place; Raiders Fourth

John Byrne/Tribune

Reagan Kumle works in the paint during a 49-41 loss to Reno Friday.

If the Spanish Springs High girls basketball team is going to finish the conference slate unbeaten, they’re going to have to earn it. The Cougar girls improved to 6-0 in the High Desert League after two wins last week, but have two tough games left as the regular season concludes this week.

Mariah Barraza scored 15 points while Autumn Wadworth and Jaden Townsell dropped 14 in a 58-23 victory against McQueen on Feb. 4. On Friday, it was Lauryn Dressler who led the way for Spanish Springs with 23 points as the Cougs dropped Hug, 79-45.

The wins kept the Cougars in first place in the High Desert League at 6-0 and 17-4 overall, but the Reno Huskies are right on their heels at 5-1 in second.

The two teams met on Tuesday night after press time, and the Cougars finish the season Friday night against rival Reed at home. The Raiders split their games last week and are 2-5 in league play in fourth place behind 3-3 McQueen.

They could play spoiler in their final game of the regular season against Spanish Springs in what will be a big determining factor in the final playoff seeding before next weeks regional tournament at Spanish Springs.