Playoff Seeding to be Set this Week

John Byrne/Tribune

Michael Agee goes up for a shot during a 78-47 win against Reno Friday.

After another pair of wins, the Spanish Springs boys basketball team just needs one victory in two games during the final week of the season.

The Cougs knocked off McQueen 70-51 at home last Tuesday behind 22 points from Mason Whittaker and 19 from Cordell Stinson. Whittaker followed that up with a 27 point performance Friday night as his Cougs got past Hug, 60-51.

The wins moved Spanish Springs to 18-4 overall and 6-0 in the High Desert League with just two games left in the regular season. They played at Reno last night and host Reed in the final game on Friday.

The Raiders kept pace with the Cougs with two wins as well, but only have one game left after beating Hug 71-30 last Tuesday and getting revenge on Reno Friday, 78-47. Trey Stevens had 15 points in the Hug win while Marcus Thorne added 12 and Sterling Rivera 10.

Reed had five players in double figures in Friday’s win, led by Ridge Peterson with 22 points. Neill Baysa and Thorne each had 14 and Kellen George and Stevens added 12.

The Raiders improved to 17-5 overall and 5-2 in league play, and sit in second place behind Spanish Springs. Reno is right behind them at 4-2, while 1-5 McQueen and 0-7 Hug round out the standings.

Spanish Springs High School will host the 4A Northern Regional Tournament Feb 19-22 with the top four seeds from the High Desert League and top four from the Sierra League battling it out for two spots in the state tournament.