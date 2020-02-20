Community Happenings

The weather has been nice and sunny lately as we’ve been enjoying what some Tahoe ski resorts call “false spring”. Therefore, it seems like local artists have been coming out of the woodworks, and all have events going on this Thursday, February 20th with an artist reception at Copper Cat Studio, 3rd Thursday taking place in Victorian Plaza, and the Nevada Woodchucks gathering at The Depot Gallery. There are also a few opportunities this February to shed that winter coat, and then immediately put it back on with events at the Dapper Doughnut, The Elbow Room’s Fat Tuesday celebration, or just a day of indulging in plant-based junk food at Revision Brewing. Hopefully you’ll find something that strikes your fancy in the next few weeks in Sparks….

Closing Reception of the Jan/Feb Artist Exhibit at Copper Cat Studio

February 20, 4 p.m.

The gallery at Copper Cat Studio on Kresge Lane has been alive with color throughout January and February as a few of Northern Nevada’s makers/art instructors have been displaying their art. This closing reception is a good time to meet artists Kelly Burr, Daylene Moss, Miriam Lorenzo, and Tina Mokuau and learn about their process.

The Nevada Woodchucks Artists’ Reception at The Depot Gallery

Feb. 20, 5-7 p.m.

After stopping by Copper Cat Studio, head over to 831 Victorian Avenue to meet the Nevada Woodchucks, a group of local woodworkers who are eager to share what they know about woodworking to make toys for local children’s charities. View the incredible wood crafts of seven artists and learn how to make your own toys at the artists’ reception.

3rd Thursday – Party in the Plaza

Feb. 20, 4 p.m.

Sometime between the other local artist events, head on down to Victorian Square Plaza for the monthly 3rd Thursday event. As the name implies, the third Thursday of every month 39 North Downtown invites local artists, food trucks, chefs, and unique makers to showcase their goods in Victorian Square. The event starts at 4 p.m. and there’s a free parking garage close to the event.

Donut & Coffee Run with On Running

Feb. 22, 8 a.m.

On Running is taking the phrase “going on a donut run” literally as they host a running event followed by coffee and donuts at The Dapper Doughnut on 1353 Baring Boulevard happening Saturday morning, February 22 at 8 a.m. The event is free to participate in and all ability levels are welcome.

Scheels Bat Demo at Tommy’s Grandstand

Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ready for baseball season? If you’re in need of a new bat before starting to practice, then try one out at Tommy’s Grandstand on Saturday, February 22 free of charge. Baseball bats made by DeMarini Sports, Easton Baseball, Louisville Slugger, and Rawlings will be available to demo. This event is free to baseball players of all ages and people can get a 20 percent discount on bat purchases, as well as a chance to win a Rawlings or Wilson baseball glove.

Fat Tuesdays Ham and Bean Feast at The Elbow Room Bar

Feb. 25, 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it to New Orleans to indulge in Fat Tuesday, head over to The Elbow Room Bar on 2002 Victorian Avenue to join up with fellow Mardi Gras celebrators to participate in this longstanding tradition before Ash Wednesday. Indulge in classic ham and beans dishes, $5 Hurricane shots, and $7 PB&J’s (Pabst Blue Ribbon and Jameson) with the chance to win some great prizes. Must be 21 to attend.

Eat Plant-Based Junk Food at Revision Brewing Co.

March 2

Revision Brewing Co. is hosting a one-time pop up event with Vuture food items featuring soy-filled vegan comfort food items like vegan crispy chik’n sandwiches, loaded fries, and juicy meat-free burgers. Stop by 3-7 p.m. to try out a fatty plant-based meal.