Cougs Earn Top Spot in Regional Tournament; Raiders No. 2 Seed

John Byrne/Tribune

Spanish Springs fell to Reed Friday night, 51-48, but the Cougs earned the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament this week.

The Spanish Springs High School boys basketball team has been the best in the North all season long, and that success has led to them earning the top seed in the regional tournament this week.

The Cougar boys got past a tough Reno team last Tuesday, led by Mason Whittaker with 13 points, to lock up the No. 1 spot with a 40-38 win. That win moved them to 7-0 in the High Desert League ahead of their season finale with Reed on Friday night.

Reed came back from a six-point halftime deficit on Valentine’s Day and knocked off the Cougs 51-48 to secure the second seed in regionals. Ridge Peterson had 13 points in the win and Trey Stevens finished with 12 for the Raiders, while Cordell Stinson had a game-high 16 points in the loss for Spanish Springs.

In the final standings, the Cougs finished 19-5 overall and 7-1 in league play, while the Raiders took second at 18-5 and 6-2. Reno finished in third place with a league record of 5-3.

The stage is now set for the eight-team regional tournament that begins tonight with two spots in state on the line. Spanish Springs will take on the No. 4 seed Carson from the Sierra League at 7 p.m. at home, and Reed is set to do battle with the Sierra’s No. 3 seed Damonte Ranch at home at 7 p.m.

The other two games feature Galena against Reno and Bishop Manogue and McQueen.

The winner of those games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night at Spanish Springs High with the title game set for Saturday at 6 p.m.