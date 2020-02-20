Nevada News Briefs

Cops: Officers Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect in Apartment

SPARKS — A man who was a suspect in what was reported as a kidnapping and hostage situation was fatally shot by Sparks and Reno police officers, police said.

Officers forced their way into an apartment where the man was shot Thursday night, police said.

A female victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Additional information on circumstances of the incident weren’t released and it wasn’t clear how the woman was injured.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Sheriff: Death at Nevada Mine Site Apparent ‘Medical Event’

EUREKA — The death of an employee at a northern Nevada gold mine site was from apparent medical causes and wasn’t directly work-related, a sheriff said Friday.

Thomas Avery, 60, of Spring Creek, Nevada, died Thursday at the Carlin Operation, North Area mine despite attempts by co-workers and company emergency medics to revive him after he became unconscious, Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts said.

The sheriff corrected his earlier description of the death as “mining-related,” saying that while Avery died on mine property his death “appears to be from a medical event.”

The exact cause and manner of Avery’s death will be determined following an autopsy, Watts said.

The sheriff said earlier the U.S. Mine Safety & Health Administration was notified because the death occurred at the sprawling Goldstrike mine site about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Carlin.

Goldstrike is one of several mines operated by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corp. The complex includes an open pit visible from space and underground mines.

Nevada Governor Names 2 to New Cannabis Regulatory Board

CARSON CITY — A former Nevada Supreme Court justice and a former chief gambling regulator were named Friday as the first two members of a new state marijuana industry oversight panel.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that retired Justice Michael Douglas will chair the Cannabis Compliance Board, and retired Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Dennis Neilander will help create the five-member enforcement body.

The Democratic governor pushed for creation of the board last year. He compares its structure and role to the state Gaming Control system.

The state Department of Taxation headed licensing and opening of medical marijuana dispensaries and kept that role for recreational sales after voters in 2016 approved commercial pot shops.

The process spurred criticism and legal challenges from companies that lost bids for lucrative licenses, changes in personnel at the tax department and a stalemate on issues including the opening of marijuana consumption lounges. Retail sales began in July 2017.

Douglas, Neilander and cannabis board executive director Tyler Klimas will begin “regulatory groundwork” following the appointment of three more board members in coming weeks, Sisolak said.

Both appointments are through July 2021.

Douglas was appointed the first African American on the state Supreme Court in 2004. He retired last year.

Neilander is an attorney who spent 10 years heading the Gaming Control Board, including about 500 employees and a $42 million budget.

Vegas Police Decry Restaurant Denying Officers Service

LAS VEGAS — Two on-duty Las Vegas police officers were refused service at a restaurant during their lunch break but the action by one employee has been disavowed by the business, the police department said.

The corporation that owns the The Lodge tells police that the action Thursday by one employee “acting solely on his own” was “unacceptable” and “does not represent the viewpoint of the establishment,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement distributed Friday night.

The Las Vegas’ Police Protective Association said in a statement that the corporation that owns the restaurant “informed us that the bartender in question is on indefinite suspension facing potential termination.”

Attempts by The Associated Press via telephone, email and social media to get comment from the restaurant on the incident and information on the status of the employee were not immediately successful Saturday.

The menu page of the corporate website identifies the restaurant, which is located on Cactus Avenue in southern metro Las Vegas, as The Lodge At Cactus while the location’s Facebook page identifies it as The Lodge Cactus.

The police union statement added that the corporation told them The Lodge “has the highest respect for the men and women of LVMPD and love nothing more than to have them in their establishments, whether on duty or off.”

4 Arrested in Rural Nevada in Child Sex, Pornography Case

LAS VEGAS — Four adults have been arrested in rural Nevada on felony child sex charges, including one accused of making and distributing child pornography in a case involving several victims under age 14, authorities said Wednesday.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said in a statement he was “horrified beyond words” by the case against Eric Garcia, Vicki Bachli, Mickey Cagle and Danny Hicks.

Each remained Wednesday at the NyecCounty Detention Center Pahrump following their arrest at a home in Pahrumps Feb. 7, sheriff’s Capt. David Boruchowitz said.

Garcia, 39, faces 21 charges also including lewdness and multiple pornography counts.

Cagle is 30. Bachli is 49. Hicks is 50. Each faces multiple charges.

The four were due for arraignment Thursday before a judge in Pahrump during which each is expected to have an attorney appointed to his or her defense.