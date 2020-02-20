Spanish Springs Finishes off Perfect League Schedule with Win over Reed

John Byrne/Tribune

The Cougars took care of Reed 84-45 Friday night to finish the conference season a perfect 8-0.

With a perfect conference season and the No. 1 spot in the regional tournament on the line, the Spanish Springs girls did what they have done all season – win.

The Cougars took care of Reno 65-29 last Tuesday and beat Reed on Friday 84-45 to finish 8-0 in the High Desert League and earn the top seed in the playoffs this week.

The most impressive part of the conference season was the way the Cougars not only beat their opponents, but beat them bad. Their closest game was a 14-point victory against Reno on Jan. 24, and they dominated the rest of their competition by 30 points or more. They finished the year 19-4 overall and last lost on Dec. 30 to Bishop O’Dowd from Northern California in the West Coast Jamboree tournament.

The Cougs are in a good position to move in to the state tournament next week, but will have to win at least two more games to get there.

That started last night when they took on No. 4 Douglas from the Sierra League in the opening round of regionals at Spanish Springs High. The winner of that game plays the winner of Damonte Ranch and McQueen tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m., with the winner moving on to Saturday’s regional title game.

In the other half of the bracket, Bishop Manogue earned the top seed with a 10-0 record in the Sierra League and took on No. 4 Reed last night. The winner will play wither Reno or Carson tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. for a spot in Saturday’s title game at 4 p.m. All games are at Spanish Springs High.

The top two teams advance to next weeks state tournament that will be held in Northern Nevada this year.