Democratic Debacle

So far, 2020 has been a series of missteps by the Democrat Party. First there was their failed almost yearlong phony impeachment, second was their Iowa caucus fiasco, third was their disastrous debate in Las Vegas.

It is hard to determine which self-inflicted wound was the worst. In the Vegas debate the two female candidates showed their vicious sides when Warren went after Bloomberg and Klobuchar attacked Buttigieg. Even all of the Liberal media were critical of the vituperative nature of the debate.

Both sides of the political spectrum, including Bloomberg, said that the real winner of the debate was Donald Trump. Bloomberg did have one shining moment when he called out Bernie as being a Communist. For his part Bernie is quite correct in calling his platform “a revolution”. His so called Democrat-Socialism is based on obvious Marxist philosophy. In addition, Bernie is sending a subliminal shot at Mayor Pete by having his wife appear alongside him at most of his rallies.

While Bloomberg was like a piñata, the next two people who suffered the most in the debate had to be Warren and Klobuchar. After them would be Mayor Pete who was originally dubbed Alfred E. Neuman and most recently Lego Man. In effect, that left Biden in a very good spot except for one or two gaffes.

While the entire Democrat Presidential candidates were engaged in a circular firing squad, as Obama feared, President Trump held a series of rallies on his “western swing” that drew massive crowds in every location.

Coloradans stood in freezing temperatures in order to get in his rally. In all instances, Trump had more people stand outside than any of the Democrats had inside. In one rally Trump took his potential rivals apart one by one. There was tumultuous applause as he cited the weakness of the Democrat field.

Trump’s latest ploy last week was a massive rally in Las Vegas the day before the Nevada caucus. It is apparent that Trump’s strategy going forward is to appear either shortly before or on the same day as future Democrat Primaries are held. From a visual point of view this is very effective because the thousands of people that Trump is able to energize far exceeds any turn out for the Demo candidates.

***

TOP NEWS STORY. Last week Bob Cashell’s funeral was the most spectacular I have witnessed since coming to Reno. The massive procession opening the event was indicative of the high regard in which Mayor Bob was held. The church was filled to overflowing for his service and featured a number of eulogists, one of which was his son, who gave the most emotional tribute. Although I didn’t see it, I imagine that the downtown reception was equally well attended. Essentially, the larger than life man received a larger than life tribute.

***

NEVADA CAUCUSING. As this is being written the day before the Nevada Caucus, it will be interesting to see how the Silver State figures in the Democrat Primary. Will Bernie Sander’s surge continue or will his rejection by the culinary union blunt his momentum? Will Warren and Klobuchar sink further in the polling and will Mayor Pete be able to hold his former number two spot. Will former Senator Harry Reid’s appearance do anything to bolster the fading Joe Biden? As Bloomberg is not on the ballot yet, it remains to be seen if his poor debate performance can be overshadowed by the millions he spent on TV ads?

As we have stated before, the TV camera seldom misses a candidate’s weaknesses and when you have one that is weak in speaking for himself, you use silent video with a voice over. Most of Bloomberg’s TV commercials I have seen follow that mantra. Latest news is that Bloomberg is planning for a brokered convention, wherein he can buy the necessary votes and hopefully grab the super delegates to snatch the nomination from his adversaries.

No matter how much money Bloomberg is willing to spend, it is doubtful that he can purchase a winning personality or erase his record when he was Mayor of New York. Going into South Carolina for the next primary is probably going to be Biden’s last gasp if his firewall starts to crumble.

The best indicator for the Democrats will be on Super Tuesday; March 3rd, when a large chunk of delegates will be allocated.