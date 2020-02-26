Spanish Springs Captures Second Straight Regional Title

John Byrne Photos/Tribune

The Spanish Springs girls basketball team won its second regional title in as many years on Saturday when they beat Bishop Manogue in overtime, 52-47.

The Cougar girls celebrate after winning three games last week to win the 4A regional championship.

In a season where victories seemed to come easy for the Spanish Springs High girls basketball team, Saturday’s regional title game against Bishop Manogue was anything but. Both teams battled back and forth, trading leads several times before the Cougs finally pulled away in overtime to win, 52- 47 on their home floor.

Riding a nine-game win streak entering the game, Spanish Springs led just 21- 20 at the half and took a 45- 44 lead with under a minute to go, before a free throw by Kenna Holt tied it up at 45 to send the game into overtime. Jada Townsell and Lauryn Dressler each made two big free throws in the extra period and Spanish Springs held on for its second regional title in as many years.

Mariah Baraza had 16 points to lead Spanish Springs and Autumn Wadsworth added 13. Jordy Jensen finished with 24 to lead Bishop Manogue.

It was the first time in school history that the Spanish Springs boys and girls won the regional title in the same season.

The win moves the Cougs into the semifinals of the state tournament where they will take on Desert Oasis from Las Vegas at Lawlor Events Center Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will move on Friday’s title game at 7:20 p.m. to play the winner of Centennial and either Bishop Manogue or Spring Valley.

Spanish Springs reached the regional title game after getting past Douglas 56-22 last Tuesday and beating McQueen 59-36 on Thursday.