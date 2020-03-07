Cougar girls fall in state semifinals

Sparks Tribune

The Spanish Springs High girls basketball team had plenty to be excited about heading into the 4A state tournament last week in Reno. The Cougars were fresh off a regional championship title last week, had only lost once in 2020 and finished perfect in the High Desert League this season.

But after just one game in the state tournament, their magical season was suddenly over.The top seeded Cougars fell to another No. 1 seed, Desert Oasis from Las Vegas, 56-48 in the state semifinals at Lawlor Events Center on Thursday night.

John Byrne/Tribune

Autumn Wadsworth shoots with three defenders nearby during the state semifinals last week in Reno. The Cougars fell to Desert Oasis, 56-48.

The game was competitive from start to finish, but the Diamondbacks wore the Cougars down and won the scoring battle in every quarter. They led just 20-16 at half, and doubled that up over the next two quarters to earn the victory.

Autumn Wadsworth led the way with 14 points for Spanish Springs and Mariah Barraza finished with 11.

The Cougars ended up finishing the season 22-5 overall, including 8-0 in the High Desert League, a regular season title and a regional championship.

Centennial went on to top Desert Oasis in the state title game, 79-51.