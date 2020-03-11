Raiders open Season with 5 Wins at Tourney; Cougs Win 4

John Byrne/Tribune

Reed’s Andrew Burmer delivers a pitch during a 7-3 win over Spanish Springs Saturday.

The Reed High School baseball team opened the season last week with five wins at the Mike Bearman Memorial Tournament.

Reed (5-0) opened the season with a 4-3 win over Truckee on Thursday before topping Lowry 14-4 and beating West Valley, Calif. 10-9 on Friday. Saturday, the Raiders picked up two more wins as they beat Spanish Springs 7-3 and Douglas 4-3.

For the Cougs, the loss to Reed was their only one of the tourney as they finished 4-1.

Spanish Springs beat Douglas 7-1 on Thursday to open the season before beating Lowry 11-1 on Friday and McQueen 15-9 later in the day. They topped West Valley 15-5 on Saturday before the loss to Reed.

Both teams open up league play this week.