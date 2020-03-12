City Council News

The following are highlights from the March 9 Sparks City Council Meeting.

Commendations

Mayor Ron Smith commended:

Reed High School Coach Dickie Allen who will retire after 48 years of coaching.

Excel Christian School for recently winning the 2019 1A Academic Olympics State Championships for the first state championship win in the school’s history.

Proclamations

Mayor Ron Smith proclaimed:

March 15-21 as Professional Land Surveyors Week.

Presentation:

Shontell Brewer from Awaken did a presentation on sex trafficking concerns in the Truckee Meadows.

General Business

Council approved the Mayor’s recommendation of Ted Erkin to an appointment to the Enterprise Fund advisory Committee (EFAC).

The council approved the appointment of Davis Sousa to the Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee (SCAC) for a Ward 3 alternate position.

City Council approved the receipt of a presentation from the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County concerning their 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

Sparks council approved the purchase of a $235,385.06 2021 International HV607 truck with a grapple crane and debris box from Silver State International.

Planning and Zoning Public Hearings

Council heard a second reading, held a public meeting and approved and amendment to Title 20 20.03.020 (Home Occupations) of the Sparks Municipal Code to add and/or revise standards pertaining to hours of operation, the number of permits allowed per dwelling unit, permitted uses and standards and procedures for revocation of Home Occupations permits.

Announcement

City Manager Neil Krutz announced a Ward 4 vacancy on the city of Sparks Senior Citizens Advisory Board and a vacancy on the Enterprise Fund Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted through March 27, 2020.