Nevada News Brief

Nevada AG Warns Against Coronavirus Price Gouging

LAS VEGAS — Nevada’s attorney general is urging the public to report any coronavirus-driven price gouging.

Attorney General Aaron Ford warned in a tweet Sunday against any retailer selling products like hand sanitizer and protective masks at higher than normal prices. Anyone who sees incidents of unusually high prices is asked to call his office’s complaint hotline, Ford said.

Nevada health officials so far have reported four cases of COVID-19 in the state. The latest was confirmed Sunday as a man in 30s in Reno who had traveled to Santa Clara, California. He is in self-imposed quarantine at his home, Washoe County health officials said. The case is considered “presumptive positive” until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does its own test.

COVID-19 spreads through coughing and sneezing from an infected person. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.

Flames Spark Among Palm Trees in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Firefighters have extinguished a fire that almost fully engulfed several palm trees in downtown Las Vegas.

Fire crews responded around 8 a.m. Monday to the blaze, which was close to a one-story apartment building.

There were no injuries but there was some minor damage to the building and several power lines. NV Energy is repairing the lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials say the fire has led to two people and a dog being temporarily displaced.

Mother Identified as Assailant in Reno Murder-Suicide

RENO — The mother is responsible for a murder-suicide that left four members of a Reno family dead this week, police said Friday as they continued their search for a motive.

Joan Huber, 53, shot her husband and their two teenage sons before taking her own life, Reno police said in a statement. There’s no known motive at this time, police said.

Authorities found the bodies Wednesday when they went to check on the family after relatives and friends hadn’t heard from them for several days, police said in a statement.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Adam P. Huber, 17-year-old Adam J. Huber and 16-year-old Michael P. Huber. The teens were students at Damonte Ranch High School, which canceled athletic and other school activities Wednesday and made counselors available for students and staff.

The Irish Times reported Friday that Joan Huber is originally from a town near Killarney in County Kerry in southwestern Ireland.

2 Rescued from Building on Fire; Child Dropped to Safety

RENO — Reno firefighters contained a fire in an apartment building where two people were rescued by firefighters on ladders and a young child was dropped to safety from a third-floor window and caught by a passer-by Thursday.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on cause of the fire.

Battalion Chief John McNamara said a fire truck on a non-emergency call diverted to the apartment building after firefighters spotted a large smoke column. Once there, they saw heavy smoke coming from secondand third-floor apartments.

Arriving firefighters saw a crowd outside the building and a child being dangled out of a window, McNamara said.

“Before they could stop them, the child was dropped and was caught. Then we threw some ground ladders up to the third floor windows and assisted the two residents out the windows,” he said.

Other residents were evacuated without incident.

Regarding possible injuries, it”made a huge difference” that the child was caught and that firefighters quickly rescued the two other people, he said.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire but at least 12 units suffered damage, McNamara said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Twelve fire trucks with approximately 50 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire.

Remains Found ID’d as Hidden Valley Man Missing since July

RENO — Authorities say remains recently found in the Mt. Rose wilderness area of northern Nevada have been identified as those of a Hidden Valley man missing since last July.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were of 38-year-old Scott Madden through dental comparison.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but the county sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence of criminal activity at this time.

Authorities say Madden was last seen near his home on July 13 and his vehicle was found four days later at Galena Creek Regional Park.

A hiker found human remains on Feb. 23 in a remote area of the Mt. Rose wilderness near the park.

Sheriff’s Office Hands off Homicide Case to Reno police

RENO — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has handed off a homicide investigation to the Reno Police Department because of what is described only as a potential conflict of interest.

The February killing of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon said the office’s initial investigation started producing leads that prompted officials to conclude it would be prudent to have Reno police handle the case to avoid “an appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Harmon wouldn’t elaborate except to say no sheriff’s personnel were believed to be involved.

Faust was found fatally shot inside a pickup truck in a suburban area south of Reno.

Officer Travis Warren, a Reno police spokesman, confirmed his department was running the investigation but said he could not provide additional information.

However, he said it isn’t uncommon for law enforcement to ask for help from other agencies in investigations that could bring conflicts of interest that stem from a variety of reasons.