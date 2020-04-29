Several road projects underway in Sparks



By Kayla Anderson

Sparks Tribune



With less people on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic, local roadway maintenance organizations are able to expedite road construction projects. A few days ago, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced that will begin its preliminary utility surveys in the Spaghetti Bowl between I-580 and I-80.

Now through late May, small sections of Mill Street, Second Street/Glendale Avenue, Fourth Street, and Vassar Street will be evaluated Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For more information about the Spaghetti Bowl project, visit https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/.

Eagle Canyon Extension Survey Out

The Regional Transportation Commission has launched its Eagle Canyon Extension study with a survey asking residents where a roadway is best suited to connect Spanish Springs with North Valleys, as well as drum up ideas of how to improve congestion and safety on Eagle Canyon Drive. The new proposed road will hopefully alleviate the number of vehicles on U.S. 395, Pyramid Highway, and the Spaghetti Bowl. The survey is open through April 30 and available to take online at https://eaglecanyon.metroquest.com/.

Prater Way Rehab Project in Progress

Construction on Prater Way between McCarran and Sparks boulevards began on April 20 and will last about six months. The RTC will be replacing eroded pavement and also adding bike lanes, curb ramps, sidewalks, pedestrian signals, and improving center medians and storm drainage.

The City of Sparks will also be working in conjunction with the RTC to replace sewer infrastructure underneath Prater Way. Since construction is classified as an essential service under Governor Sisolak’s orders, crews have been continuing to work while following social distancing precautions.