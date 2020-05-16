Washoe County begins Phase 1 of reopening

By Kayla Anderson

Coronavirus cases continue to rise, but the growth has been slow which may be an indication that the curve is starting to flatten. Therefore, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak announced plans for the first phase of nonessential business reopening.

Here are the latest statistics, plans, and ways efforts to help keep local businesses alive:

Seven Categories of Businesses Allowed to Reopen

Last week Governor Sisolak released his plan for reopening Nevada and Washoe County, the City of Reno, and the City of Sparks, holding a press conference to collectively share the Washoe County Phase 1 Guidance plan.

The seven categories in Washoe County that are allowed to open include: restaurants and food trucks; barber shops, hair, and nail salons; consumer and retail stores; general office environments; real estate and property leasing offices; farmers markets; and alcohol guidelines. A couple of weeks ago Governor Sisolak also announced that cannabis dispensaries can now offer curbside service, which greatly helps those who can’t order products online.

However, it should be noted that Governor Sisolak hasn’t released when bars and casinos can reopen as maintaining crowd sizes and six feet of social distancing still poses too much of a risk. Governor Sisolak has implied that casinos will have to reopen under strict guidelines, which could include further limiting the number of people at table games, removing slot machines or their chairs, and having protocols in place to prevent people from gathering in groups or more than 10 and constant sanitation guidelines.

However, some casinos/sportsbooks have gotten creative, such as William Hill offering a drive-thru sportsbook in four Nevada locations, including Sierra Sid’s in Sparks. With sports like UFC starting back up again, people could use the drive-thru to sign up and deposit money into their William Hill sportsbook accounts.

Phase 1 Guidance also includes recommendations to the public asking them to wear facemasks while out and about, maintain social distancing, and limit trips outside of their home.

Q&D Construction Hosts #LocalFoodLove Challenge

Local Sparks-based company Q&D Construction recently hosted a challenge urging fellow businesses to order takeout lunches for their employees, donate meals to nonprofits, or support frontline healthcare workers while coincidingly keeping local restaurants alive. As of May 6, nearly 30 Northern Nevadan businesses contributed to 45 local restaurants and Q&D Construction, considered an essential business, dropped off meals to field workers at different job sites.

“The #LocalFoodLove challenge has proved once again that as Nevadans, we are all in this together. Our hope is for the momentum of supporting our local community to stay strong during this public health crisis and beyond. I want to thank everyone who has had the ability to support a local business for doing so during these unprecedented times,” says Q&D Construction President Lance Semenko.

In Other Coronavirus News

As of May 11, Washoe County has reported 1,100 total positive COVID-19 cases including 529 recoveries. Sixty-five percent of short-term acute-care hospital beds are currently being used and 32 percent of ICU beds are occupied. More than 14,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered through local hospitals and the Livestock Events Center. The COVID-19 Incident Management Team also launched a better risk assessment form that uses less staff resources and gets test results to people faster. It can be accessed here: https://aca.accela.com/WASHOE-COVID19/Welcome.aspx

If any Washoe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and needs a safe place to self-isolate to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, call 775-328-2427. The COVID-19 Incident Management Team has partnered with WellCare to house up to 43 people in 20 units in quarantine housing located on the corner of Mill Street and