Reno under mandatory curfew

This is a press release from the City of Reno:



Reno, Nevada (May 31, 2020) — Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has issued a mandatory curfew within the Reno city limits starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Sunday, May 31. The curfew will go into effect beginning at 5:30 p.m. this evening and shall expire Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m. unless further extended.



During the hours of the curfew only residents that have an essential reason to be out (i.e. people traveling to/from work, medical personnel, etc.) are permitted to be out past 5:30 p.m. in the Reno City limits.



Residents are asked to please avoid the downtown area, and to adhere to the curfew to help protect the safety of our community. As a precaution, there may be a heavy police and National Guard presence in downtown Reno throughout the evening.



The City of Reno also issued a mandatory curfew order last night, May 30, and Mayor Schieve issued a Declaration of the Existence of a Local State of Emergency.

