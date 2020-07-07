Statement by Nevada Speaker of the Assembly Jason Frierson upon the proclamation of a special session

“We are in uncharted waters as we soberly head into our state’s capital to do the business we have been elected to fulfill. While the White House’s response to this pandemic has been unpredictable, our state’s response has not. Over the last few months, we have worked with our Governor and community leaders at the federal, state, and local levels to get Nevadans the help they need. In a special session, we will provide more opportunities than ever for the public to engage and be heard on the many difficult decisions we have to make in the face of this global pandemic and economic crisis. “Just like many Nevada families, we operate our state with a required balanced budget, and we must make some painful cuts to get through this period. We are doing so with an eye towards protecting vital services, including access to health care and education. We believe that Nevada families deserve more and we again call on the U.S. Senate to pass critical state aid. “Again, we do not enter this special session lightly. We do so with a heavy heart for Nevadans, because we are Nevadans too. We are a citizen legislature of 63 members who, like many of our constituents, are juggling work responsibilities, worrying about our children’s access to education, have family members who have been laid off, know neighbors who are hungry, and have friends who are worried about getting sick. But we know that Nevadans are strong and we will get through this, just as we have so many times before, by working together.”

Speaker Jason Frierson, July 7, 2020