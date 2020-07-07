Two teenagers killed in early morning car crash

Sparks Tribune

A single-vehicle car accident resulted in the deaths of two teens early Saturday morning.

On July 4 just after 3 a.m., Sparks Police responded to a crash in the area of the southbound lanes of Sparks Blvd, south of Baring Blvd. The Sparks Fire Department and REMSA also responded to the scene.

Officers arrived on scene and located a passenger car, which had sustained ma- jor damage. The vehicle was occupied by two males, a 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say the vehicle had two males in it, 16-year- old driver Giovvani Oliva of Reno and 17-year-old passenger Justyn Lopez-Florez of Fernley.

A witness described the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed as it drove through the intersection of Sparks Blvd and Baring Blvd. As it continued to travel south- bound, it appears the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Sparks Police Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) was called to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to call the Sparks Po- lice Traffic Division at 353- 2432 or Secret witness at 322- 4900.