Harry Spencer: Debate Chaos

About the only thing that we learned from the first Presidential debate was that Donald Trump and Joe Biden do not like each other very much.

Even the adept Chris Wallace seemed overwhelmed at the tempestuous tone of the proceedings. At one point Trump actually said that he felt like he was debating two people. In fact, it looked as if Wallace was trying to help Biden answer the most simple questions. Also, his lack of follow up questions allowed Biden to issue his standard platitudes and obfuscations.

As one wag put it, following the debate, it looked like a case of Godzilla against Chicken Little.

A few days after the carnage, it was announced by the debate commission that there would be major changes to future debates. What those changes might be have yet to come forward. One suggestion is that the moderator have a mute button.

Many of Trump’s advisors have suggested that instead of his interrupting Biden, he should let his opponent ramble on because the longer Biden speaks the more confused he seems to get.

One of Biden’s gaffes during the debate was to say that Antifa is an idea rather than an organization. This seems to be in line with congressman Nadler’s recent comment that Antifa was a myth. If Antifa isn’t real, who are those people throwing objects at police, starting fires and looting stores? Are they possibly the vaunted peaceful protesters known as Black Lives Matter? When it comes to BLM, since their inception, they have called repeatedly for dead cops. Doesn’t sound very peaceful.

When it comes to law enforcement, it has universally endorsed Trump. Biden has yet to receive any such backing. That may be due to the fact that Biden remained silent most of the summer as the mobs were rioting. Also, his running mate, Senator Harris, was equally somnolent. By their previous silence, they were in fact complicit participants in the destruction.

Another interesting revelation by Biden was that he was not a captive of the radical left. This goes a little counter to the fact that he has surrounded himself with Bernie Sanders, AOC and Beto as his closest advisors. Also, a fact that did not come to light during the debate was that Biden’s running mate, Senator Harris, is the co-author of the Green New Deal. In addition, Harris is regarded as the most Liberal member of the Senate based on her voting record. Even to the left of Bernie Sanders.

Because Harris is such an unknown quantity, it may be well for the Trump campaign to do some deep vetting of the Democrat Vice Presidential candidate.

In the middle of writing this column, came the disquieting news that both President Trump and his wife had tested positive to the Coronavirus. How this will affect the campaign is yet to be seen. It certainly will affect the next scheduled debate.

ELEGANCE RETURNS TO THE TRUCKEE MEADOWS. Situated in southwest Reno is a magnificent two story white building with green accents. It is known as Rancharrah, and serves as a clubhouse for the large development that surrounds it. Most impressive is the large dining area that was decorated by Elise Norman. Examples of her talents as an interior decorator are manifest throughout the building.

In addition to the dining room, which evokes memories of fine dining establishments of yesteryear, the structure contains two massive workout rooms as well as several meeting areas and a sophisticated bar.

Back to the dining room, the delicious food is served by an experienced and unctuous staff. The good news is that the dining and tours have been opened to the public.

ALARMING NEWS FROM THE UNIVERSITY. Word has come down that female athletes have been given uniforms with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” emblazoned on them. The use of athletic gear and venues being given over to promote what has been called a Marxist movement seems a bit much. It was interesting during the last Presidential debate that President Trump was asked if he disavowed the white supremacist group known as “Proud Boys”. At no time was Biden asked if he would denounce Black Lives Matter. Biden did vehemently claim that Antifa was an idea rather that a well-organized group.

Harry Spencer is a 75-year resident of Nevada and a freelance writer living in Reno. He writes a weekly column for the Sparks Tribune.