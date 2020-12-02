Harry Spencer: Joe’s Dilemma

As of late last week, Joe Biden had quite well tipped his mitt by some of his cabinet picks. As a matter of fact, you have to wonder how Joe is going to satisfy the three diverse groups that supported him. He has to stick with the moderates, of which he has declared himself a member, but then he has to satisfy Bernie’s group because he signed a manifesto that was probably authored by Bernie and then there is Black Lives Matter and we don’t know exactly what they did to help Joe. Alexandria Occasional Cortex is screaming for one of her squad to be given a cabinet post. In fact, AOC is so upset she has even said that she may give up politics. This would be a blessing.

Even Senator Clyburn, who resurrected Biden’s campaign, is unhappy with Joe because so far Biden has only named one person of color to his cabinet. Actually, you have to feel a little sorry for Joe because he has to straddle a very narrow fence. If he leans too far to the moderate side, he will offend the progressives and if he leans too far to the left he will irritate the moderates. Of the cabinet members named so far, the one who has received the most negative comment has been John Kerry. The New York Post has gone so far as to call Kerry the biggest gasbag in Washington. With Biden’s statement that he will re-enter the Iran Nuclear deal, it looks as if he will turn negotiations over to someone other than Kerry. As Kerry’s new title is Climate Czar, it is doubtful if he will have time to be outmaneuvered again by the Iranians.

Biden’s campaign slogan of “Build Back Better” might well be “Go Back Altogether”, for most of the people named to the Cabinet so far are Clinton and Obama retreads. As a matter of fact, it is rumored that the puppeteer manipulating Biden is none other than Barack Obama. When it comes to Obama, who is no shrinking violet, he has written a new lengthy memoir about his time in office. Once known for his cool demeanor, during the presidential campaign he channeled his inner Al Sharpton racism. His ranting and raving on the campaign trail superseded that of Biden.

FRAUD. There is no question that there was voter fraud in the November 3 election, but how massive it was we will probably never know. Nevertheless, Trump will continue his call for an investigation as long as time permits.

KAEPERNICK. In his latest treatise, Colin has called for the elimination of the police and all prisons. It seems like Colin has gone off the rails. There are still some NFL players taking a knee when the national anthem plays. So Colin’s influence is still felt.

U of N HITTING ITS STRIDE. Both the basketball and football team at the University are off to a spectacular start. The basketball team made a sensational comeback to defeat a major opponent in the person of Nebraska. While the football team was scheduled to take its undefeated record to Hawaii, this piece was written last week before the contest.

Harry Spencer is a 75-year resident of Nevada and a freelance writer living in Reno. He writes a weekly column for the Sparks Tribune.