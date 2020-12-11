Sherman Frederick commentary: 46 strikes and you’re out

Sherman R. Frederick

If you thought the election went badly for Donald Trump, the post election has been worse.

By one count, Team Trump lost 46 election lawsuits in a row. Then came Nevada in which former Attorney General Adam Laxalt led a team that went into court and got its collective butt kicked. They said they had had overwhelming evidence of voter irregularity.

In fact, the judge ruled that none of it — zero, nada, zip — was even close to evidence fit for a courtroom.

Of course, the loss exposed (again) our hopelessly partisan Attorney General, Aaron Ford, who used the ruling to crow about the flawless Nevada election system.

It was a bad look. And, believe me, Nevada’s election process is anything but flawless. It is always in need of fine tuning.

But I digress. The point today is that Team Trump in Nevada has yet to put up one piece of compelling evidence. So, my advice is to shut up. And that goes for the current AG, too.

GRANDMA’S GARDEN

Remember how grandma loved to garden? Well, now, thanks to modern science, she could be the garden. A funeral company out of Washington State called Recompose has a new process of converting human remains into soil. And, it’s getting state approval. (Oh, those Washington State folks.)

As for me, the whole idea gives me the creeps.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

Nevada gets a little wind and some sweeping cold fronts. I grant you that. But at least we don’t get this:

ONE MORE THING

— Dad: “Go to your room!”

Son: “Jim Morrison was overrated!”

Dad: “What did I tell you about slamming the Doors?”

— What has 8 actors, 4 locations, 2 writers and 1 plot? 562 Hallmark Christmas movies.

— Remember “i” before “e” except when your foreign friend Keith receives eight counterfeit beige sleighs from feisty caffeinated weightlifters. Weird.

— All the best Liam Neeson puns are Taken.

And with that, my slightly jaded, bad pun-loving, literary friends, I’ll pick up my knitting and let myself out. Be kind. Mask up.

(Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, a journalist-based, family-owned company dedicated to the preservation of intensely local community newspapers, such as this one. You can follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/sherm.frederick/. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)