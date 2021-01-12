Harry Spencer Commentary: Chinese candidate?

Harry Spencer

Several years ago Frank Sinatra made a serious movie entitled “The Manchurian Candidate”, which told the tale of how American prisoners of war were hypnotized and subject to mind control after they returned home.

Today we have a different type of control developed by the Chinese, wherein they use money and sex to influence our democrat politicians. An example of this came to light last week when it was revealed that the ever pompous Rep. Eric Swalwell was involved with a female Chinese spy who raised funds for his campaign and supposedly offered other services including putting a Chinese intern in his office. The interesting connection is that Swalwell is a member of the highly sensitive intelligence committee.

During the past few years Swalwell was the most vociferous person who pushed the Russian/Trump collusion. In effect, he was like a prestidigitator who tells you to look over here so you won’t see what is going on over there. In his TV appearances, Swalwell is so full of himself that he almost seems ready to explode. The most alarming point in the story that is now unfolding is that Swalwell made it to the stage as a presidential hopeful. So, at that point in time, the Chinese actually had a candidate. Fortunately he was quickly bumped off and couldn’t even get a job with Adam Schiff during the phony impeachment process.

In his defense, Swalwell has come out and said that this accusation has all been investigated and debunked. He also says this is some kind of payback from the other side of the aisle.

The ever rattled Nancy Pelosi, when she is not slurping from her vast hoard of ice cream or going to the beauty parlor (unmasked), has stated she thinks whatever Swalwell did was perfectly ok and that is why she supports him remaining on the intel committee.

HUNTER BIDEN EXPOSE. Almost as riveting as the Swalwell story was one that broke last week about the Hunter Biden investigation, which has probably been ongoing for the past two years. Apparently, in addition to the mainstream media, the DOJ has kept hidden the facts about the affair under wraps until after the presidential election. With both Hunter, and Joe’s brother Jim, under investigation the lid might be blown off the Biden Business Bureau which has greatly enhanced the fortunes of the entire Biden clan.

The one individual who seems to know first hand about what happened is businessman Bobulinski, who has come forward and called Joe Biden a blatant liar when the former vice president said he had no knowledge of any of Hunter’s overseas operations. Bobulinski says he had meet with Joe Biden himself about the dangerous path upon which the family was embarking. Joe’s response was “plausible deniability”.

Actually, when it comes to Joe what he says on Monday he will disavow on Tuesday and what he says on Tuesday he will disavow on Wednesday. A prime example is his constantly changing stance on fracking and the elimination of all fossil fuels.

DISQUIETING CANADIAN NEWS. A strange story that also broke last week was the fact that our neighbor to the north has been using its military to train Chinese troops in the art of winter warfare. In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has gone on record as saying that he admires how well the dictatorship in China is working. Sort of like our own Bernie Sanders’ admiration of how well the Castro regime is working for the Cuba population.

POLITICAL HYPOCRISY. Amazing how many, mostly democrat, mayors and governors break the stringent rules they place upon their constituency regarding the coronavirus pandemic. One such fellow took a vacation trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico in violation of his own lockdown order. The list of all the violations is too long to print in this column.

BAD NEWS ON THE LOCAL SCENE. Just as two major storms were approaching last week, came the news that all of the major California ski resorts surrounding Lake Tahoe would be closing until January 1st. This means that what is the most profitable time for the resorts will be gone forever this year. As of this writing, there is no indication how this will affect Nevada ski resorts. For up to date info visit websites for Mt. Rose and Diamond Peak.

Harry Spencer is a 75-year resident of Nevada and a freelance writer living in Reno.