Sherman R. Frederick

If rural Nevada were its own country, we’d be one of the safest places on Earth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some on point numbers:

Esmeralda County – 0 deaths.

Eureka County – 0 deaths.

Lincoln County – 1 death.

White Pine County – 4 deaths.

Mineral County – 4 deaths.

When we get around to seriously discussing Gov. Steve Sisolak’s response to the pandemic — the good, the bad and the ugly — we might want to bear these stats in mind.

HANG ON TO YOUR WALLETS

The 81st Session of the Nevada Legislature will begin on Feb. 1. I think I can make these observations without contradiction.

It won’t be a happy session. As long as travel remains moribund, responsible state revenue predictions must also remain severely depressed. That means no money to spend. There will be a concerted effort to fiddle with the projections and make it seem like we have more money to spend. Stand by and watch out. Mining will be the No. 1 target for revenue-hungry legislators. That threatens the economic life of rural Nevada. Rural legislators, therefore, should remain united against such moves. Five will get you 10 that at least one legislator (usually from Las Vegas) will get caught by the feds with his hand in the cookie jar in 2021.

SEN. JOE NEAL

The first African-American in the Nevada Legislature (1973 to 2004), Joe Neal, died last year. He was a flame-thrower back in the day. He was the first politician in Nevada of any kind of stature to warn about the negative impact gaming contributions have on state policy.

My friend John L. Smith recently wrote a book on Sen. Neal. It’s called: “The Westside Slugger: Joe Neal’s Lifelong Fight for Social Justice.” You can pick it up on Amazon. This is a must have book for anyone who cares about Nevada history.

GOV. MIKE O’CALLAGHAN

While I’m on the topic of Nevada books, why isn’t there a book on this great Nevada governor. I don’t get it. Seems like a big oversight.

ONE MORE THING

— I put a thingamabob inside the whatchamacallit, turned the doohickey and the wuteveritis still doesn’t work. Any ideas?

— Does anyone know which part of the Bible explains how to turn water into wine?

— Beginning this month, the roadside sobriety test administered by the Nevada Highway Patrol will involve folding a fitted sheet. So, best not drink and drive. A public service brought to you by Battle Born Media newspapers, the most awesome weekly newspapers in Nevada, as judged by me.

— Forgive me father, pastor, vicar, padre, for I have synonymed.

— As my fellow Nevada travellers know, the chances of you being attacked by a cow in Eureka is slim … but never zero.

And with that I’ll pick up my knitting and let myself. Sorry for the groaners this week. In the meanwhile, be kind. Be safe.

