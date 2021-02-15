Harry Spenser Commentary: The Biden Era

A week ago we witnessed the strangest Presidential Inauguration in history. Instead of huge throngs of people, there were a very small number of persons in attendance; also with everyone wearing masks the whole affair had a somber appearance. While Biden’s acceptance speech was pretty much a boilerplate rehash of his campaign rhetoric the one outstanding event, according to the liberal press, was the poem delivered by a 22 year-old black youth poet laureate. It was also notable that far left socialists, such as Bernie Sanders and AOC, were not given the ability to speak. In effect, there were more troops in attendance than ordinary citizens. While Biden preached “unity” he made it his mission to go to the Oval Office and sign Executive Orders reversing Trump’s policies on several issues.

Biggest problem facing Biden is that his stance on immigration and open borders has restarted caravans from the south. One caravan walker that was interviewed said, “his people were coming because President Biden will take care of us.” At a time when the pandemic has much of the country locked down and millions of people out of work, it would seem strange that Biden would open the country to masses of illegal immigrants.

The only humorous note of Inauguration Day was struck when it was revealed that Trump had left a note for Joe in which he included a map of how to get to the White House basement.

Despite Biden’s call for civility and restoring the American dream on election night, Antifa and far left rioters staged flag-burning, raucous demonstrations in Portland, Seattle and Denver.

INTERESTING NOTE ON ELECTION FRAUD. From a lengthy Nations in Action report there was considerable hacking of voting machines. The effort was launched from Rome, Italy and the chief culprit was one Lewis Eisenberg, a US ambassador. For a complete copy of the press release please go to https:nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/

DIVORCES TO SPIKE? If, as has been reported, suburban women played a big part in Trump’s defeat they are probably going to wish they had voted the other way when Senator Cory Booker becomes the point man on putting affordable housing in suburban neighborhoods. That program was first advanced during the Obama-Biden administration, but was quickly voted down. Now that Biden is being pulled leftward by the progressives in the Democrat party, there is no telling how far he will go. With a bunch of Obama retreads in his cabinet we have an indication that there will be a return to the dark days before Trump.

THANKS, NATIONAL GUARD. One of the biggest boo boos of the Biden administration occurred last week when members of the National Guard, who were in Washington to protect the inauguration, were dismissed from the Capital grounds and told they can sleep on the comfortable floor of a parking garage. With no bedding, Guardsmen were pictured sleeping in forty degree weather. The pictures of the displaced solders went viral. If this situation had occurred under President Trump the mainstream media would have had a field day.

Also last week on Friday, President Biden gave his usual pitch about creating millions of jobs and restoring the dignity of work. Watching this seemed sort of ludicrous as the day before Biden put thousands of people out of work by cancelling the XL pipeline and stopping work on the border wall.

During the Presidential campaign, one of Joe’s favorite rants was that President Trump was personally responsible for every Covid death in America. Now that Joe is in charge of the Covid fight, will he hold himself responsible for every Covid death since January 20th? Currently Biden is speaking as a centrist, but is pushing a socialist agenda.

SONGS FOR POLITICOS. One savvy political observer has a musical bent and has proposed the appropriate song for each politician. For Trump, “Big Noise from Winnetka”. For Obama, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips”. For Biden, “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered”. For Swalwell, “Slow Boat to China”. For Pelosi, “These Boots Were Made for Walking”. Speaking of Pelosi, her message to Trump might well be, “These boots will walk all over you.” The Speaker of the House has promised to have the impeachment articles to the Senate by Monday of this week.

Harry Spencer is a 75-year resident of Nevada and a freelance writer living in Reno.