COVID scoreboard: Neanderthals 1, Biden 0

Sherm Frederick

Remember when President Biden called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the ban on masks “neanderthal thinking?”

Well, it looks like the neanderthal’s knew something President Biden and the CDC didn’t.

Texas lifted the mask ban in early March. At that time, daily cases of COVID-19 averaged 7,000 per day. As of April 10, cases dipped to about 4,000 per day.

Asked about it, Dr. Anthony Faucci hemmed and hawed.

“I’m not really sure,” he told MSNBC, adding, “We’ve been fooled before by situations where people begin to open back up. Nothing happens and then all of a sudden several weeks later things explode on you, so we’ve got to be careful we don’t prematurely judge that.”

Pardon me if I make a neanderthal point.

The CDC has been wrong about COVID-19 many times. Just a year ago they had us washing our groceries before bringing them inside because the CDC thought the virus was spread via hard surfaces.

Well, two weeks ago, the CDC reversed that thinking. Upon further review, they told us that the virus doesn’t transmit via hard surfaces.

Dr. Fauci assured us early on that masks were not necessary. Then he reversed himself and told us if we didn’t do it we’re all gonna die. Today, he’s still advocating multiple masks, which, of course, the American people are universally ignoring.

Which brings me to the salient point of the day: This alarm bell pushed over and over by the CDC grows weary. Liberal politicians, like Nevada’s Steve Sisolak, need to start thinking more like those neanderthal Texans.

This is a virus with a 90-plus survivability rate. It simply no longer justifies the nonsense rules imposed by the governor. Even numbers cruncher Nate Silver of the FiveThirtyEight website is reporting that the stats no longer support the “wave” theory of dire alarm.

We’re not all going to die.

The vaccines are working.

End the panic rule.

ONE MORE THING

— People ask me if I speak lizard. I don’t, but I iguana some day.

— An ancient Greek walks into a tailor shop with torn pants. “Euripides?” says the tailor. “Yeah, Eumenides?” replies the man.

— The day after marijuna is legalized in the South:

I’m sorry about that Greek pun. I’ll seek help. In the meanwhile, I’ll pick up my knitting and let myself out. Be kind. Question authority.

(Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, a newspaper company dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)