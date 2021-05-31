Sherman R. Frederick: Stop being stupid

Wearing a yellow star saying “Not Vaccinated” is stupid and disrespectful.

Sherman R. Fredrick

G.K. Chesterton once said that “If a thing is worth doing, it is worth doing badly.” That pretty much sums up the new tactic in the debate between the COVID-19 vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

First, let me declare that I have been vaccinated. I think people should get vaccinated, but I understand people who don’t want to get vaccinated. Fine. Let ‘em do it.

However, there are some vaxxers who aggressively disagree and want government to segregate the unvaccinated by advocating they should be mandated to wear masks in public, or require vaccination papers to get on an airplane, a cruise ship or even a concert or a high school football game.

That bunches the panties of those who refuse the COVID vaccination. And some are making their point by wearing yellow stars, like the ones used by Nazis to identify Jews during World War II.

Look, the unvaccinated are absolutely right to push back on the “sheep vs. goats” approach to life post-COVID-19. There is something wrong in that, especially when those who support mandatory vaccinations are almost exclusively politically powerful liberals and those who bristle at the COVID vaccination are most likely their political opponents.

This is where the C.K. Chesterson maxim comes in for me. Pushing back on silly post-COVID rules is 100% a worthy endeavor. But the un-vaxxed do it badly — very badly — when they chose to wear yellow stars and pretend they are akin to Jews during the Holocaust.

They are nothing of the sort.

If Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford start rounding up the unvaxxed and putting them in a stadium for transport to the ovens outside Ely, then you’ll have a point. But that’s not happening. So, please, stop being stupidly disrespectful.

ONE MORE THING

— When you say “the other day,” you could be referring to any time between yesterday and 15 years ago.

— When you’re in the Reno airport and a stranger takes the seat next to you, just stare straight ahead and say, “Did you bring the money?”

— I don’t mean to interrupt people. I just randomly remember things and get really excited.

— What’s brown and sticky. A stick.

— If you’re angry about not having toast in the morning, you are probably lack toast intolerant.

OK, that’s enough this week. I’ll see myself out, but I’ll be back next week. Thanks for reading a Battle Born Media newspaper, now serving rural Nevada for over 10 years. Be safe, be kind.)

(Sherman R. Frederick is co-owner of Battle Born Media and a longtime Nevada newspaperman. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com, or by phone at 702-525-2440.)