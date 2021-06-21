Commentary: Guatemala Kamala not ready for prime time

Sherman R. Frederick

Californians will tell you that it comes as no surprise to them that Kamala Harris is coming apart at the seams on the world stage. Even her biggest fans privately say she needs a lot of polishing outside her bubble of sycophants.

So, when she fell into becoming Joe Biden’s running mate and then the vice presidency, most political watchers wondered how long it would take for the rest of the county to identify her flaws, which, namely, were her incredibly thin skin and her lack of depth on almost everything.

It took five months. It came during what should have been an image-boosting interview with NBC Anchor Lester Holt. He sat down with her in Guatemala and asked the vice president when she planned to go to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Here’s the exchange:

HOLT: Do you have any plans to visit the border?

HARRIS: At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.

HOLT: You haven’t been to the border…

HARRIS: And I haven’t been to Europe.

Seriously. That was her comeback. One of America’s leading newsmen tossed her a softball question in prime time on a most important topic and she spit out that bit of venom? This exhibits why some Democrat kingmakers fear Harris becoming the party’s standard bearer too soon. She’s so not ready to charm a nation.

By the way, the vice president took a lot of much deserved guff on social media for the response. Here’s one I thought particularly delightful.

