Frederick Commentary: Biden’s obituary

Sherman R. Frederick

If the Biden Administration’s obituary were written today, it might start like this: “He played with fire.”

It’s not that the politics of Joe Biden came as any big surprise. He was not Donald Trump, so check Box No. 1. And, although Biden used the COVID pandemic to avoid scrutiny from the media (this problem — now evident with fumbling and bumbling — is a topic for another column), voters pretty much understand that Democrats have a certain approach to government and life. Republicans have another. There would be changes in electing Biden, but not life-altering changes.

Then, something went wrong.

First, he screwed up the COVID response. He promised to defeat the pandemic. In fact, he actually said we had defeated it on July 4, 2021. Then the Delta Variant hit, exposing that as a hopeful lie. More Americans have now died under Biden than Trump. His response? Unpopular mandates throwing people out of work and students out of school if they don’t get the vaccination. His leadership has been anything but clear and inspiring.

On top of that comes inflation and a steep rise in gasoline and food prices. The woes of that are compounded by “supply chain” issues, translating into frightening shortages in goods and services.

So, here we sit. No longer talking about how the finer points of the Democratic approach to government differs from the Republican approach.

We’re talking about real fear for what tomorrow may bring.

In the world of American politics, that’s playing with fire.

So, while it may be too early to definatively write the Biden Administration’s obituary, consider this a good first draft.

CANCEL CHAPPELLE?

Last week I promised to take a look at comedian Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer” to see for myself what all the hubbub was about. As you will recall, the LGBTQ+ community is pressuring Netflix to take the special off the air because they say Chappelle is a trans-phobic bigot.

So, I took a look. My 2-cents worth: C’mon, man! Chappelle’s making a point that should be discussed, not dismissed. The greater danger is in censorship. That’s my take.

And, lest we forget, my view and $4 will get you a Grande coffee at Starbucks. Maybe.

CARDS & LETTERS

Reader Jack sent a nice note recently saying the “ONE MORE THING” part of this column makes him laugh out loud and suggests I compile it into a book. Hummm. Are you thinking about a quick Nevada-centric bathroom read, Jack? That might work.

And Renton penned this embarrassingly nice note: “Your columns are so good they remind me of Herb Caen in The Chronicle.”

Well, jeez, Renton, that’s flattering. As a cub reporter in Las Vegas, I read the Chron religiously. Caen was a staple then. If I could go back in time and meet some journalistic icons in their heyday, Caen and Chicago’s Mike Royko would make my short list.

And finally comes this note from a reader in Mesquite: “My wife and I are exactly one year into living in Mesquite, and it’s taken this much time to realize that we have a genuine treasure in Sherman Frederick. He nails the topic(s) at hand, he doesn’t insult or rant, and he always seems to find a wise middle-ground on just about every debate, albeit I’m sure he upsets readers from both sides of the political spectrum for not heavily campaigning one side over the other.”

Thanks for that, Mesquite.

ONE MORE THING

— The first 5 years of marriage in the bedroom smells like roses and scented candles. For the next 45 it smells like VapoRub.

— Never utter the number 288. It’s two gross.

— I am trying to see things from your point of view. But, there’s only room in your butt for one head, and yours is already there.

— My wife left me because she said I love Star Wars more than her, to which I replied: “May divorce be with you.”

Thank you for reading. Until next week, please be kind to all you meet, laugh a little and always question authority.

