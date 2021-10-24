Frederick Commentary: ‘What am I doing here?’

One of many memes poking fun at President Biden’s town hall performance on Oct. 28.

Sherman R. Frederick

Even fans of Joe Biden must have viewed his town hall performance on CNN last Thursday and entertained their darkest fear: “Gudgawdalmighty, maybe Joe Is one taco short of a combination plate.”

The hashtag #IncoherentJoe trended on social media after the town hall. Memes mocking his constipated stance filled the political cyberspace.

Of Biden’s leadership, the New York Times wrote: “Not only do Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track, they say the country is worse off than it was a year ago, when Trump was still president.”

The Wall Street Journal writers reported his showing was “confusing.”

Said Forbes: “It is not new news that Biden is a gaffe machine, a fact he’s acknowledged many times. But it wasn’t just the words he said that were called into question, but his stance, demeanor and appearance were widely mocked.”

Critics poked fun at his answers for being long on Bidenisms and short on substance.

“Not a joke. Not a joke.”

“No, I’m serious.”

“I really mean it.”

“All kidding aside.”

For example, asked about rising gasoline prices, the president blamed OPEC for not producing more oil. Then, he said “ultimately, investing in renewable energy” is the answer.

Seriously? The president must know that cars today run on gas, not solar or wind. The answer to the legitimate question of what he’s doing about skyrocketing gas prices today, can’t be renewable energy.

To bring prices down we have to produce more. The only reason OPEC even comes into the discussion now is because Biden’s policies are hurting domestic energy production. That’s why gas prices have risen more than a dollar a gallon during his presidency. Apparently, he doesn’t get that.

Another hint that Biden’s not in full grasp of reality came when he said would call out the National Guard to supplement the private trucking force to get goods to market. The president hadn’t even left the town hall stage before those who really pull the strings of power in the White House walked back the president’s assertion, “clarifying” the National Guard is actually controlled by state governors, not the president.

CNN’s own fact checkers found nine major factual errors in Biden’s answers.

All of this came into focus when during one question, the president experienced one of his awkward brain farts, looked bewildered at the moderator and said: “What am I doing here?”

Sadly, everyone’s wondering that, now. Everyone.

A vision for Nevada

I’m starting to read press releases that cross my desk from people running for statewide office. I find them mostly tedious, regurgitated talking points from the point of view of their respective national parties.

I get that at this stage hopefuls are trying to appeal to their base to prevail in the primary. But I hope one of these candidates at some point will take the time to articulate a vision for Nevada. Take a risk. Give us a clear sense of what Nevada would look like under their leadership. How would it be different from where we are now?

If the answer falls back on slogans like “Build Back Better” or “Build The Wall,” then, I don’t know, I’d have to say that I’m less interested. I’d like to see some independent leadership indigenous to Nevada. That’s not too much to ask, is it?

ONE MORE THING

— Be sure to bring up politics at Thanksgiving dinner. It will save you money on Christmas gifts. Follow me for more holiday tips.

— Remember when they said they’d fix these robo-calls and they never did. Now, we just don’t answer our phones.

— I spent $300 on a limo and discovered the fee doesn’t include the driver. I can’t believe I spent all that money and have nothing to chauffeur it.

— Would anybody like to be in love so we can split the rent?

— How to make a tissue dance? Put a little boogie in it.

Until next week, please be kind to those you meet (even politicians), laugh a little and always question authority.

(Sherman Frederick is a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)