Gay Ever Moore Kennedy passed away peacefully on October 17, 2021 at her home.

Born to Donald and Doris Moore on September 28, 1949, in San Francisco, CA, she is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Dionne and Mark, her son and daughter in-law, Jason and Dana, and her grandchildren, Ollie, Patrick, and Camille.

Gay graduated Alameda High School in 1967. As a single mother, she worked hard to provide while balancing work and family time. Gay continued to push herself and finished her studies earning a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Cal State Hayward in 1983. She worked as a Senior Implementation Consultant and Project Manager at ADP until she retired in 2013.

Gay enjoyed traveling and time with her friends and family. Her greatest joy was bringing happiness to others and sharing whatever she had.

A celebration of life will be hosted soon. Details will be shared on Gay’s Facebook page.