On October 21st, 2021, we lost a great man; Nicollo Tomas Murillo. Nico was born on July 1st, 1999, at Washoe Medical Center and lived his entire life in Reno, Nevada, he was 22 years old. He died at Fort Lee, Virginia while at bullock training.

Nico was a born leader. He excelled in academics and was a very talented athlete. Baseball was very important for most of his life. He was an elite player for all the teams for which he played. Not only that, but his talent helped him create friendships that have lasted a lifetime. He was a straight A student from 1st grade through his senior year. He won numerous academic awards. He was even accepted into the University of Southern California and Harvard, the only 2 schools he applied for.

His military career began with JROTC at Spanish Springs High School where he fell in love with the codes and creeds of the Army. After graduation in 2017, he enlisted into the Nevada Army National Guard to pay for him to attend the University of Nevada-Reno. Little did he know he would become even more enamored with the Army life, so much so that he joined ROTC in college and became a cadet. This led to him achieving the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the Army.

Nico was devoted to his family, and they adored him. He was his brother and sister’s keeper when it mattered most. He protected his brother from bullies and always had his back. He included his little brother in everything. His sister was untouchable. He was willing to sacrifice anything to keep her safe. He had a very close relationship with his cousins, and they remained close throughout his life. He was kindhearted and looked out for others. He made his parents and grandparent so very proud. Nico loved to play games. This love of games allowed his wonderful creativity to design them. He would make up card games and board games and tried them out on his friends and family every week.

Most of all he loved Christmas. It was absolutely his favorite holiday. He would decorate his home the day after Halloween and leave them up until he was forced to remove them by his landlord. His favorite thing about Christmas though was his family. He loved and was loved so immensely by his family.

Nico is survived by a multitude of family, including his parents Lombardo & Michelle Murillo, his brother Luka Murillo, his sister Anneliese Murillo, girlfriend Kelsey Leboeuf, grandparents Tencha & Lombardo Murillo, Gerry Elder, and Linda Rice, Aunts & Uncles, Delfina & Tony, Susie & Ty, Roberta, Tami & Rachel, and his cousins Brian, Anna, Sofia, Loren & Brandon and many, many others.

Services will be held in the large chapel at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., on Friday, November 5th at 1 p.m. followed by the burial at Mountain View Cemetery, 435 Stoker Ave., with a celebration of Nico’s life at the Mountain View reception room in the Mountain View Mortuary.