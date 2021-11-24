Who’s in charge?

Last week we had another example of exactly who is in charge in the Biden White House. It started off with Biden being questioned about a rumor circulating around D.C. about the fact that illegal immigrants who had been separated from their children were going to receive some $450,000. Biden replied absolutely not and in some reports he had also called it “garbage”. This seemed to put the matter at rest.

But, on the next day, the Deputy Press Secretary noted that such payment was being considered. In response to that information, Biden went on TV and said yes that parents who had their children taken from them at the border should receive some compensation.

This event adds to the betting pool locally about the real person who is manipulating Biden’s strings. The top suspect of course is the smiling Socialist, Bernie Sanders. Number two is Biden’s former boss, Barack Obama. Number three is Biden’s Chief of Staff. After that there are a host of others including Susan Rice and Elizabeth Warren.

We are used to seeing Biden in a state of oblivion on many occasions and now that seems to have permeated some of his secretaries, namely Transportation and Energy. For Transportation we now have him claiming that roads are racist. For Energy we now have the secretary claiming that the rise in gas prices is because OPEC is in charge. She further practiced her horse laugh when asked what she was going to do about the problem at the pump.

Also, last week the Vice President, whose approval number is ten points lower than Biden’s, went to Europe to help them with their migrant crisis. Probably because she has done such a stellar job in her own country when it comes to border control.

VETERANS DAY. This year’s Veterans Day was marked by a trip to Virginia City to watch the Veterans Day Parade in that tiny and historic hamlet. The trip up Geiger Grade offers an incomparable view of the Truckee Meadows and both the Sierra Range and Carson Range to the west.

Once you arrive in Virginia City, the crowd is already immense and parking is at a premium. This year the November 11th celebration was held on a crisp and remarkably clear day. Watching the parade across from the commentator’s booth, which was in front of The Bucket of Blood an 1876 historic building, was the best possible position.

While it is listed as being a Virginia City event, it is really a regional gathering as there are high school ROTC marchers from Reed High School in Sparks, Carson High School and Incline High School from Lake Tahoe. Actually, the parade was a combination of past, present and future. The past were the many Vets of wars past. The present was represented by those now serving and the future was exemplified by the High School marchers.

Adding to the authenticity of the most famous ghost town in America were the authentic costumes worn by men and women marchers. Many of the cowpokes fill the air with gun powder from their pistols and rifles. Along with the many Vets, from several recent wars, there were a number of antique military vehicles. If you want to see a real slice of Americana during this period of wokeness, counter culture and CRT you have but to go visit the Comstock’s most famous town.