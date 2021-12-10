Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the November 22, 2021, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/Presentations

Boards and Commissions Vacancy Announcements. To submit an application, go to www.cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.

Seven vacancies on the newly created Sparks Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board for three- and four-year terms. Board members must reside in the City of Sparks. Applications will be accepted until Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5 p.m.

One vacancy on the Sparks Planning Commission for a four-year term ending December 31, 2025. Applicants must be registered to vote and reside in the City of Sparks. Applications will be accepted until Friday, November 26, 2021, at 5 p.m.

One vacancy on the Sierra Arts Foundation Board of Trustees for a one-year term ending December 31, 2022. Applications will be accepted until Friday, December 3, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Council proclaimed:

November 12, 2021, as “Robert Unsworth Foundation Day.” The Robert Unsworth Foundation will work with local public schools, youth organizations and area tennis professionals and enthusiasts to provide tennis instruction, mentoring and equipment.

November 27, 2021, as “Small Business Saturday” urging residents and communities across the country to support small businesses and merchants on this day and throughout the year.

November 28, 2021, as the “Centenary of the Ascension of ‘Abdu’L-Baha” urging all to promote unity, peace and justice in neighborhoods, townships and communities worldwide.

General Business