Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the November 22, 2021, Sparks City Council Meeting.
Announcements/Presentations
- Boards and Commissions Vacancy Announcements. To submit an application, go to www.cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.
- Seven vacancies on the newly created Sparks Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board for three- and four-year terms. Board members must reside in the City of Sparks. Applications will be accepted until Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5 p.m.
- One vacancy on the Sparks Planning Commission for a four-year term ending December 31, 2025. Applicants must be registered to vote and reside in the City of Sparks. Applications will be accepted until Friday, November 26, 2021, at 5 p.m.
- One vacancy on the Sierra Arts Foundation Board of Trustees for a one-year term ending December 31, 2022. Applications will be accepted until Friday, December 3, 2021, at 5 p.m.
Council proclaimed:
- November 12, 2021, as “Robert Unsworth Foundation Day.” The Robert Unsworth Foundation will work with local public schools, youth organizations and area tennis professionals and enthusiasts to provide tennis instruction, mentoring and equipment.
- November 27, 2021, as “Small Business Saturday” urging residents and communities across the country to support small businesses and merchants on this day and throughout the year.
- November 28, 2021, as the “Centenary of the Ascension of ‘Abdu’L-Baha” urging all to promote unity, peace and justice in neighborhoods, townships and communities worldwide.
General Business
- Sparks City Council approved the mayor’s appointments of Clinton Hohenstein as the performing arts representative and Debbi Engebritson as the visual arts representative for the Sparks Arts and Culture Advisory Committee, each for a two-year term ending November 30, 2023.
- The Council directed the city manager to initiate changes to Sparks Municipal Code to provide reduced alcoholic beverage license fees for nonprofit organizations as recommended by staff.
- Council approved a $194,890.00 JAG program award, offered by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, to be shared between the Reno Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and Sparks Police Department. The City of Sparks share is $38,978.00 and can be used toward law enforcement training, supplies, or operating expenses.
- The Council approved an amendment to an agreement between the City of Sparks and Hometown Health Providers Insurance Company, Inc., for the period of January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023, with an increase of approximately $243,421.00.
- Sparks City Council held a public hearing and approved the collective bargaining agreement between the City of Sparks and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1265 for July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.
- Council held a public meeting a adopted a bill providing for the redistricting of the five City Council ward boundaries.
