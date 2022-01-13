Stories with legs

Whatsoever you do to these, the least of my brethren, you do also to me. Yeshua of Nazareth, Galilee

Galilee Barbwire predixions usually come true. I herewith predict that you will be hearing more and more about the following for many, many years to come. Read on.

SUE THE BASTARDS. The Regional Transportation Commission bus system has scheduled major cutbacks starting January 8, blaming driver and passenger shortages.

Orwellianly, they call it “planning to rebuild.” I guess it ain’t planning if it don’t hurt the peons.

The RTC passenger count dropped thru the floor the day Keolis-19 took over in July 2019, fully eight months before the plague hit. (Official stats at NevadaLabor.com/)

They proceeded to intentionally run a virus Superspreader, refusing to enforce mask mandates. I can’t blame passengers and workers for not wanting to patronize an overtly unsafe system. Dozens of drivers and even some support staff were infected and hospitalized, at least two admitted to intensive care. Only heaven knows how many passengers fell.

RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas unilaterally and secretly waived all performance penalties in March, 2020, so France-based for-profit contractor Keolis-19 screwed up with impunity, drivers and passengers be damned. The five RTC Commissioners (Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson, Washoe County Commissioners Vaughn Hartung and Bob Lucey, Reno Councilcritters Neoma Jardon and Oscar Delgado) turned their backs and walked away.

Ironically, one of the affected bus routes serves the front door of the Community Health Alliance on Wells Ave., Delgado’s day job in the heart of the Latino community.

Another eroded route serves the 9th Street/Silverada area.

I’ve heard from top gun lawyers about this. The RTCRide bus system not only gets local sales tax money but also millions in federal funds.

If RTC has not performed a study on how these cuts will affect minority and economically stressed communities, well, that makes work for top gun lawyers, several of whom I’ve heard from about this.

If RTC can’t be transparent, the Barbwire always operates that way. So before I ask the bureaucracy, I’m asking RTC here in the Tribune: Show me a detailed pre-January 8 analysis on how these cuts affect the least among us. Or you can get the request via subpoena.

The mass transit system serves the weak — the poor, the sick, the very young and very old, the homeless and the disabled, speaking of which…

HELP DAD AND THE KIDS. Logan Lansborough was the poster child of the Hat Trick Strikes, all three won to national acclaim against Keolis-19 last year by Teamsters Local 533.

Logan is 10 and picketed the mass transit system from his wheelchair last summer.

“He couldn’t wait to get back on the line even in the heat,” his father Michael, a union coach operator and Sparks resident told me. (Photos at NevadaLabor.com/)

“My son was born with congenital absence of the tibia. At 17 months, Logan had an operation to amputate his legs,” dad Michael said. “When Keolis first took over the (bus system management) contract, I was trying to get Logan some new prosthetic legs when the company making the legs informed me that the insurance company informed them that I had been terminated while Keolis continued to collect my premiums. I had never missed work other than doctors appointments.”

Alas, Michael Lansborough had little time to savor his union’s victory.

He’s now on the beach and facing major surgery.

“One of my shop stewards has a serious medical condition and will be missing quite a bit of time from work,” fellow bus driver Mike Humes informed me.

“Michael Lansborough is the sole provider for his family. Some of my (union) sisters have started a GoFundMe page to help him and his family during this difficult time. Please share this so we can help our brother out,” Brother Humes added.

Here is the link Be generous. If you would like to help by check, make it payable to Michael Lansborough and send to his attention at Teamsters Local 533, 1190 Selmi Drive, Suite 100, Reno NV 89512. Mr. Lansborough shortly faces major surgery.

Join me in donating. Please.

JOIN NATIONWIDE GATHERINGS, TOO. At noon this Thursday, Jan. 6, a day which shall live in infamy, local groups will gather at the Believe Plaza in front of Reno City Hall downtown to mark the anniversary of the murderous and treasonous attempt by the Trump cult to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States.

“Masked attendees will bring signs and will be invited to sign jumbo-sized petitions to Nevada’s senators, urging them to pass four urgent democracy reform bills,” stated organizers Kim Carden (775) 376-1267 and Carla Fells (775) 240-0888.

Speaking of treason…

PUT HOOVER IN THE DUMPER. You heard it first on the Barbwire. It’s well-documented that FBI infighting stopped the feds from forwarding info about the 9/11 hijackers to the FBI New York City Bureau, so the World Trade Center fell. (See the PBS Frontline documentary “The Man Who Knew.”) Now comes an extensive Washington Post investigation that the FBI ignored red flags all across the nation about January 6. Why? J. Edgar Hoover’s outfit is still flamingly racist.

They just could not believe that white guys would do such a thing. Had it been Black Lives Matter, there would have been tanks on the Capitol steps.

J. Edgar was every bit the megalomaniacal psycho that treasonous godhead Czar Donaldov is today.

So take Hoover’s name off FBI HQ in DC and rename it for the woman who originated codebreaking, Elizebeth Smith Friedman (1892-1980). Her work saved countless lives from German U-Boats in both world wars. In the interim, she busted Al Capone’s maritime bootlegging operation.

Her story was marked top secret for 62 years and she took her achievements to her grave.

Adding insult to injury, J. Edgar plagiarized her work under his name and took credit for all of it. His media hot-dogging destroyed our insights into Hitler’s communications.

Mrs. Friedman rebuilt her network in time to warn the captain of the Queen Mary that U-Boats had his location. She saved the lives of 8,000

U.S. soldiers on just that occasion. (See the 2021 PBS American Experience documentary “The Codebreaker.”)

Spread the word. J. Edgar Hoover belongs in the dustbin of history along with Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and John C. Calhoun.

Próspero año y felicidad. ¡Sí se puede!

Take care of each other and be careful out there.

Be well. Raise hell. / Esté bien. Haga infierno.

Andrew Quarantino Barbano is a 53-year Nevadan and editor of NevadaLabor.com. Barbwire by Barbano has originated in the Tribune since 1988.