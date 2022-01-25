Washoe County schools operating as usual despite virus surge

Even though covid is still affecting school operations across the country, the Washoe County School District is still moving forward with business as usual.

On January 14, it announced that it was beginning its search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Kristen McNeill upon her retirement this summer. The District is working with The Bryan Group to form a Search Advisory Group made of 25-30 volunteers who are an integral part of the WCSD community, either as parents, teachers, union representatives, public officials, administrators, support staff, high school juniors and seniors, as well as other key stakeholders in the District. The Bryan Group’s goal in creating this community group is to collect information from multiple voices, outlooks, and experiences to ultimately help them identify potential candidates for the superintendent position. The deadline for applying to the Superintendent Search Advisory Group was this past Tuesday, January 18; any other questions can be directed to info@tbgleaders.com. The hope is to hire a new superintendent by mid-April of this year for a July 1st start date.

On another note, on January 11 the WCSD announced that Dr. Angela Taylor has been re-elected as president of its Board of Trustees for 2022. The new vice president will be Dr. Diane Nicolet who represents District G of an At-Large area including Incline Village, and Ellen Minetto will serve as the Board’s clerk.

“Last year was a challenging year, and we have a lot of work to do this year with more challenges ahead for our District,” President Dr. Taylor said in a statement issued to the press. “I know my fellow trustees and I are committed to work better together as a team on behalf of our 62,000 students, their families, and our 8,000 staff members. I appreciate the trust and confidence that my colleagues have shown in me and look forward to a great year ahead,” she adds.

Dr. Taylor has been a Trustee on the Board since 2014 representing District E and has served three terms as president already. She holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and Policy as well as a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, all from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I congratulate President Dr. Taylor on her re-election to the presidency of the board,” says WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “Over the years, I have deeply appreciated her leadership and dedication to our District, and I value her experience in leading the Board.”

Other members on the Board of Trustees include Jeff Church (representing District A), Joe Rodriguez (District C), Beth Smith (District D), and Adam Mayberry (District F).

Regarding the ongoing COVID-19 health pandemic, the WCSD Board also recently adopted a five-day exclusion period for people who are exposed to the virus and will be moving to a self-screening model for its students and staff. Families are highly encouraged to watch their kids daily for any symptoms and keep them at home if they are sick.

If someone within the household has COVID-19, the District asks that students stay home and notify their school for further guidance. More information about the risk of contracting covid in the schools and Washoe County is available at covidriskmeter.org and https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/15625.