Brew Ha-Ha event returns to Nugget this weekend

Brew HaHa is back for the 2022 year, featuring a myriad of bites, brews, and fun. To be held at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Grand Ballroom this January 29 from 8-11 p.m., more than 100 beers will be on tap for this 21-andolder event.

This 26th iteration of Brew HaHa is Sierra Arts Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. Thirty-three artists will be selling their work in the Brew HaHa Artist Village, selling everything from pottery to woodwork, jewelry, prints, sculptures, stickers, clothing, and paintings. Sierra Arts Foundation was established in 1971 to provide education opportunities for artists of all ages, and support them in marketing, development, and financial aid when available. Sierra Arts Foundation gives four grants a year in the amount of $3,000 a piece to artists in the performing, literary, visual, and student art sectors. This year, Sundance Books and Music contributed to the literary grant. SAF will announce all the winners of this year’s grants at Brew HaHa.

Kayla Anderson

The 26th annual Brew Ha-Ha is set for Saturday and will

feature a variety of food, beers and vendors.

Record Street Brewing Co. will provide samples of beer Its signature ales include the Devil’s Haircut brown ale (which pairs well with the Texas Beef Chili); the Soundwaves Hazy IPA- a blond, cloudy, turbid ale that’s nice and soft on the palate; the High Rollers pale ale- a malty ale that goes nicely with lemongrass chicken sliders; and the Malt Rose lager which is most enjoyable after a day on the slopes.

Local Sparks brands including Lead Dog Brewing, Great Basin Brewing Co., and Revision will also be pouring libations.

The cost is $65 for a general admission ticket or $85 for the VIP Package which includes early access with appetizers and a gourmet beer and food pairing with local brewers. Reservations are recommended, wearing a face mask is required when not eating or drinking, and hand sanitation stations will be available throughout the event area. The Nugget is also offering a special room rate of $59-$69 (use the code BREWHA) so that you don’t have to worry about driving. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.nuggetcasinoresort.com/ but keep in mind that ticket sales are limited (the event is capped at 500) and this event is anticipated to sell out fast.

Other Events Happening

This Week January 26, 3-6 p.m.: Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sparks Middle School for kids ages five and older. Minors must be accompanied by an adult; please bring an insurance card if applicable.

January 29, 8 p.m.-midnight: Rick Hays & American Steel Welcome Home Show at Pure Country Canteen, 520 E Prater Way