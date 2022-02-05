Breaking news

There was plenty to talk about at last week’s coffee klatch with the improbable 49ers reaching the NFC championship game; Russia’s threatening to invade Ukraine, Biden’s secretive movement of illegal immigrants all over the Country and the resignation of a Supreme Court Justice.

Morning gatherings at coffee klatches are a good opportunity to get a diverse opinion on events of the day. When it comes to the 49ers, their fate will be determined by the time you read this. Whatever the outcome of the game, it will mark one of the most improbable comeback years in the history of the gold and scarlet franchise. So far, the Niners had the huge task of beating the Dallas Cowboys and the number one team in the person of Green Bay. When it comes to the Green Bay game, two events that probably gave the 49ers the win were the blocked field goal and the blocked punt.

The 49ers most memorable connection in Reno probably occurred in the 1960s when former 49er and promotion director of the Chamber of Commerce, Don Burke, got present and past members of the team to appear at the Mapes celebrity golf tournaments. Those tournaments also had a number of movie star types, such as Andy Williams, but the amateur players preferred to be in a foursome with the athletes rather than the stars.

THE UKRAINE SITUATION. There were many takes on why Putin was making threatening moves on the Ukraine border. According to him, it was to prevent Ukraine from ever joining NATO. According to President Biden, Ukraine’s sovereignty is all important to the United States and must be protected at all costs. Biden has also put troops on the alert as well as sending arms to Ukraine.

One coffee drinker said that he thinks this is a game of one upmanship, where Putin is doing his utmost to fracture NATO. This theory is borne out by the fact that in addition to the saber rattling, Putin is in contact with both Germany and France, both of whom seem to be wavering in their commitment to NATO.

One indication late last week is how seriously Biden is taking the situation; he went out on a shopping spree which included his habitual purchase of ice cream. One coffee drinker noted that eating ice cream in the dead of winter usually causes a brain freeze, but in Biden’s case that might not necessarily be a problem. Again, by the time you read this, the situation may have reached a boiling point.

THE BIDEN-CARTEL CONNECTION. Also last week, riveting video surfaced showing a plane full of illegal immigrants landing late at night in Westchester, NY. This is just one example of how the Biden administration is handling the southern Border. The Cartels bring the immigrants to a point where they can illegally cross the border, and then the Biden forces give them arrest warrants that provide access to transportation by bus, taxi and eventually to aircraft.

There has always been a conversation in Washington about comprehensive change in immigration policies. Unfortunately, the Biden administration is violating current laws on the books, so who’s to say they wouldn’t do the same thing if new laws were adopted?

THE SUPREME COURT SITUATION. According to reports, the resignation of Justice Breyer was leaked out much to Breyer’s frustration. Once again, Biden has put himself in the corner by saying that he will appoint a black woman to replace Breyer on the bench. According to many legal observers, this is a violation of the Constitution because gender and race are not qualifications for Supreme Court appointments.

One coffee drinker suggested that Biden’s best choice would be to appoint Vice President Harris to the bench. That way Biden could remove one of the poorest Vice Presidents to date and slip in someone like Hillary Clinton or Mitt Romney to fulfill the term of Vice President. With the U.S.S. Biden sinking faster than the Titanic, Biden wants to go out and speak to the public directly, but his handlers are fearful of him being exposed to Covid. All bets are that the handlers will prevail.