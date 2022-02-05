Sparks City Council Highlights

The following are highlights from the January 24, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/Presentations

Mayor Ed Lawson proclaimed January 2022, as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month to help educate the public about violence, exploitation and violation of human rights that can occur when a person is trafficked. He also encouraged the public to identify and report suspected incidents.

City Manager Neil Krutz announced a vacancy on the Truckee River Fund Advisory Committee. The representative must be a resident of Sparks and will serve at the pleasure of the Sparks City Council. Applications for this position will be accepted until Friday, February 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. To apply go to: cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.

Council acknowledged 2021 Hometowne Christmas Parade winners and Grand Marshals.

Best community group: Singers of the Sage

Best business: D&S Tow

Best animal group: Parading Arabians

Best costumed group: Jonathan Montelongo

Best vehicle: Alan John Olsen/UTV

Best overall: Washoe County Library System Grand Marshals: Ms. Noelle Rader, Orchestra Teacher, Mendive Middle School; and Victoria Wellman-Hornback, Visual Arts Instructor, Sparks Middle School.

General Business