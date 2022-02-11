Valentine’s craft fair set for Saturday at American Legion Post 30

This Saturday, February 12, head over to the American Legion Post 30 on 730 4th Street in Sparks (next to the post office) to buy your special someone a one-of-a-kind gift at the “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., around 24 vendors will be selling artwork, chocolate, jewelry, clothing, coffee, gift baskets, and more. Along with unique items for sale, the craft fair will offer face painting, a kids’ craft corner, and special appearances by cosplay actors dressed as Batman, Spider-man, and the Black Widow.

More than 20 vendors will be

on hand Saturday for the annual Be My Valentine Craft Fair at the American Legion Post 30 in Sparks.

“There’s unique things in terms of jewelry, body butters, and handcrafted items. There’s something for everyone,” says VFW Auxiliary 3396 Member Anthony Sousa. His mother Shirley has been president of the local VFW Auxiliary chapter for the past few years, and together the mother-and-son duo came up with this inaugural event.

“A lot of [local] craft fairs are at other times of the year, and no one ever thinks about Valentine’s Day,” Anthony says. “My mother had the idea for the craft fair, and it was my idea to make it a Valentine’s Day one. And it looks like we’ll have great weather,” he explains. Almost immediately, the VFW Auxiliary 3396 sold out its vendor spots.

“It was almost overwhelming, or should I say pleasantly surprising in the community’s interest and showing support for this,” says Anthony.

“The venue supports 24 vendors but it looks like we’ll have great weather so we may be able to have more people outside. If you’re a lastminute shopper like me then this is a wonderful opportunity to find all kinds of things,” he adds. The “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair will have Valentine’s-themed items including a flower truck.

There will also be a raffle where the VFW Auxiliary will be giving away more than $5,000 in prizes, including a romantic 3-day/2-night getaway to Palm Springs.

“We have lots of prizes and gifts also to Baldini’s, salons…all in an effort to raise money to carry out our mission and community outreach activities,” Anthony says. He reiterates that the proceeds from the “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair raffle and vendor fees will go towards providing money, support, and time to veteran services.

“We’re excited about it. With the VFW you don’t have to be a veteran to be a part of the group, you just have to have a family member who is,” Anthony says, mentioning that his grandfather, father, and brother all served in the U.S. military. “We’re having fun with this one; it’s a way to get together and do good for the community,” he adds.

Involved with the VFW Auxiliary 3396 since 2007, Anthony’s mother Shirley also mentions its mission to assist local veterans and their programs. When asked what the organization hopes to get out of this event, Shirley replies, “This is our first one and so we just want it to run smooth. I want it to be enjoyable for everyone to participate and have a fun time.”

“The best thing is that we’re going to have good weather. If you want to get a unique, one-of-a-kind gift- or just see people smile- you should be there,” Anthony says.

The “Be My Valentine” Craft Fair will be held this Saturday, February 12 at the American Legion Post 30 at 730 4th Street in Sparks. The event is free to attend.

Founded in 1941 and funded by World War 1 veterans, the Sparksbased VFW Auxiliary Post 3396 recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2021. For more information about the VFW Auxiliary 3396 or how to get involved, visit https://vfw3396.org/.