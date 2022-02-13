PLATO’S CLOSET CARSON CITY—fully stocked and staffed, the new resale store’s grand opening is Thursday, February 10 at the Carson Mall, 1305 South Carson Street.

In the mid-1960s, during one of my many trips south to our state’s capital, I attended the grand opening of the Carson Mall, Nevada’s first indoor climatecontrolled mall. Today, just a few blocks south of the Nevada State Capitol Complex, the Carson Mall is home to a new Plato’s Closet. Plato’s Closet, the leading teen and young adult retail resale concept, has announced the grand opening of its location in Carson City conveniently located at 1305 South Carson Street.

The brand is known for its affordable, gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and more, which provides local teens and twenty-somethings with a store that not only puts cash back into their pockets, but sells gently used brand name items for less.

With a focus on being a sustainable shopping resource, the new Plato’s Closet in Carson City opens tomorrow at 10:00 AM. Plato’s Closet is part of Winmark Corporation, a unique national retail resale franchise that focuses on sustainability and small business formation.

Beginning Thursday, February 10 and throughout the weekend, local owner Elaine Barkdull Spencer is inviting guests to stop into Plato’s Closet to experience the following:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

First 25 people in line will receive a $10 Plato’s Closet gift card

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Receive a $10 coupon to use in March when you spend $50 or more

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Enter to win a $100 shopping spree

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Double points all day, whether you buy or sell

Barkdull Spencer will bring Carson City residents a sustainable shopping option that provides a variety of styles for teens and young adults. Barkdull Spencer has a background in business support and management and has owned and operated several businesses. With history in chamber management, business management, and economic development, she decided to take on a new venture to better serve and contribute to the area with Plato’s Closet.

“The reduce, reuse, and recycle message really resonated with us as we began to look for an opportunity to benefit Carson City,” Barkdull Spencer said. “The community has expressed their excitement for having a local Plato’s Closet and I am looking forward to building a loyal and consistent clientele who will sell and buy their gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories at our new locally owned store.”

Winmark’s resale concepts allow for gently used clothing and accessories to end up in someone else’s closet rather than thrown into a landfill, providing a resource for shoppers who are looking to update their closet in a mindful environmental manner.

Unlike a typical consignment store, no appointment is necessary to sell clothing and accessories to Plato’s Closet. Customers can achieve savings up to 70 percent off trendy, brand name clothing and accessories and receive cash on the spot for gently used items that are outgrown or no longer wanted.

For more information or store hours, the new Plato’s Closet can be reached at 775-301-6822 or http:// www.platoscloset.com.