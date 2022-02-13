Rise of the Homotextuals

We’re surrounded. Soulless, godless homotextuals are popping up everywhere trying to turn our kids into mindless preverts addicted to bloodand-guts video games featuring computer-generated (gasp!) scantily clad lezzie-amazon cartoon warrior women.

Oh, the humanity. Whatever happened to traditional family values?

They got packaged by political marketing consultants, that’s what.

The court system is infested with homotextuals seeking word from God to divine the minds of James Madison and the founding fathers (which didn’t include mothers).

It will certainly take divine revelation because things like jet aircraft and penicillin were unknown in the 18th Century and are thus not included in the U.S. Constitution.

The greatest homotextual of them all, Saint Antonino Scalia (a disgrace to Italian immigrant families like mine), spent his checkered judicial career the lazy way, Humpty Dumpty style.

“When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less” said the world’s most famous egghead.

“The question is,” wondered Alice of Wonderland fame, “whether you CAN make words mean so many different things.”

The one-celled organism would have none of it. “The question is,” the chicken embryo scowled, “which is to be master —that’s all.”

So if words are to mean exactly what they meant circa 1776, then later legislation, precedent and history be damned. The only law book you need to decide cases is a dictionary, original texts preferably written on parchment or bamboo strips.

Nino convinced lots of less-convincing acolytes that all that matters when it comes to the law is whomever was playing Noah Webster back when powdered wigs were in style.

This is a very lazy way to earn your pay as a judge appointed for life.

But it gives you plenty of time for hunting, playing golf or riding an occasional elephant (as Nino actually did with his opposite number, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who, alas, stayed too long at the fair.)

Alas and alack, elephants are messy, especially those possessed of foggy memories, fuzzy logic and fumbling philosophy.

We now have a federal court system quite possessed of frat boy logic.

“I like beer,” said their Supreme Court idol, horny Justice Brett “The Brewski” Kavanaugh, who follows in the footsteps of Clarence Thomas, the court’s foremost expert on pornography.

Mrs. Clarence recently got into the act, openly supporting the treasonous and murderous rioters of January 6, 2021, infamy.

The court packing of recent years has largely been engineered by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Caligula. He has friends in high places.

“Mitch, I don’t want to hurt your reputation, but we really are friends.

And that is not an epiphany we’re having here at the moment. You’ve always done exactly what you’ve said. You’re a man of word — of your word, and you’re a man of honor. Thank you for being my friend.”

So who said that? Donald Trump? Nah. Newt Gingrich or Sarah Palin perhaps? Nope.

The president hisself, Joseph R. Biden, at last week’s National Prayer Breakfast. Alleluia.

White supremacist black-robed homotextuals have provided political and legal cover for prestigious poltroons and buff-toothed buffoons who imperil us all.

Gomorrah South Sheriff and wannabe Gov. Joe Lombardo just went bass ackwards on his order that all his deputies get vaxxed. Why? Heat from his Moonhowler Party primary opponents that trying to keep people alive somehow proves he’s a (gasp!) closet liberal.

Nevada’s accidental former attorney general, Adam “Sheepballs” Laxalt, just hosted a true homotextual event with three Cow County sheriffs and former Washoe District Attorney Dick “Napolean” Gammick, whose greatest achievement was refusing to meet with the NAACP while in office.

Admirers included Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley, lord of the Alabaster Bastion who said he would not answer emergency calls from the local library because the librarian expressed sympathy for Black Lives Matter after the George Floyd murder. (Barbwire series, August 2020)

Two of the rural star-crossed yayhoos are members of a treasonous cult that believes in a twisted homotextual flouting of the U.S. Constitution which asserts that sheriffs have supreme power, that there is no authority over citizens higher than the county badgewarmer. (Joe Arpaio and Bull Connor, call headquarters right away.)

I wonder if they also supported Donald Trump who, by their interpretation, had no authority as president — but they still want his border wall. Like Washoe bus system management, these guys said they would not enforce any mask mandate no matter the law.

A proselytizer of this mindset once called the late Tribune hall of fame columnist Travus T. Hipp on the radio.

The dude alleged that no police officer has the authority to even write a parking ticket unless the guy who stayed overtime “specifically grants him the authority to do so.”

That’s anarchy, law of the jungle, rule by gun.

Actor Wesley Snipes fell under that thrall and ended up jailed for tax evasion.

Nevada’s documented number one racist bailiwick fell in line against mask mandates and last week went one better.

They named their police and justice (?) complex after Czar Donaldov. Seig heil.

I will thus support a bill before the 2023 Nevada Legislature to change the name of Lyon County to Trumpistan.

On the first day of law class, I was taught that the law is a third legislation, a third history and a third precedent.

All these good ole boys really care about are their egos. Their spawn infect school board meetings and threaten the lives of honest election officials, both Republican and Democrat.

We are all worse for their intentionally enforced ignorance.

SHORT SHOTS. Foreign-owned Keolis Transit, the perpetrators of our collapsing local bus system, owe the Teamsters Union pension fund a quarter million plus interest from July 2019 thru June, 2021. Union auditors found thousands of violations and flat out cheating of workers. Smoking guns at NevadaLabor. com/

MIKE’S OK. “He is doing well and might be coming home this week,” Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson reported about Michael Lansborough who survived major heart surgery last week. “His doctor said he is amazed how quick he is progressing,” Watson added.

My Sparks union brother and RTCRide bus operator is sole support of his wife and son, Logan, who has no lower legs due to a genetic flaw. A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends

Be generous. If you would like to help by check, make it payable to Michael Lansborough and send to his attention at Teamsters Local 533, 1190 Selmi Drive, Suite 100, Reno NV 89512.

Join me in donating. Please. And tell your friends.

¡Sí se puede!

Take care of each other and be careful out there.

Be well. Raise hell. / Esté bien. Haga infierno.

Andrew Quarantino Barbano is a 53-year Nevadan and editor of NevadaLabor.com, SenJoeNeal.org and MississippiWestNV. org / He is a longtime member of the Reno-Sparks NAACP. As always, his comments are strictly his own. Barbwire by Barbano has originated in the Tribune since 1988.