Valentine’s for Seniors

Senior residents in Northern Nevada got a Valentine’s surprise of handmade cards and letters from kids around Washoe County. Sparks City Councilman Donald Abbott, his mother Donna and Rikki and Shawn Melanaphy counted and sorted the more than 3,800 cards made by kids from local pre-schools, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, girl scouts, boy scouts, local businesses and friends. With help from Washoe County and Meals on Wheels, the cards were delivered to 51 locations across the valley.