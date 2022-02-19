Delays expected on Sparks road as Oddie Wells Project continues

Last November, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County began construction on Phase One of the Oddie Wells Project and hopes to have the fourphase project completed by autumn of 2024. The multimodal improvements project hopes to increase safety, mobility, and connectivity along the heavily traveled corridor by integrating new lights, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, ADA improvements, bicycle facilities, and more on Wells Avenue starting at the Oddie Boulevard/Pyramid Way intersection in Sparks to the Wells/I-80 intersection in Reno.

The RTC and its contractor Granite Construction plan to create a raised cycle track on both sides of the road from Pyramid Way in Sparks to Sutro Street in Reno. On Wells (from Sutro to I-80), construction workers will build a multiuse path on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other, connecting to the existing multiuse pathway by UNR Farms along I-80.

These improvements will enhance accessibility, safety, and quality of life for residents while supporting broad-scale economic investment and redevelopment initiatives.

Construction began at the Oddie Boulevard/Pyramid Way intersection in Sparks and will be moving westward towards Wells Avenue in four phases to minimize impacts to commuters. Granite Construction may work on adjacent phases at the same time and operations are weather permitting.

Here is the Oddie Wells Project construction schedule:

November 2021 – Phase 1: Pyramid Way to Sullivan Lane

Fall 2022 – Phase 2: Sullivan Lane to Silverada Boulevard

Summer 2023 – Phase 3: Silverada Boulevard to Sutro Street

Spring 2024 – Phase 4: Sutro Street to I-80 on- and off-ramps

Currently construction is taking place on El Rancho Drive between Greenbrae Drive and Oddie Boulevard through mid-March. During this time, at least one paved lane will be open in each direction with left turn lanes at signalized intersections as workers perform grinding, base, and paving operations. There could be temporary driveway closures up to one hour or longer during construction activity, but Granite will notify affected property owners within 18-24 hours in advance of any closures.

The total investment for the project which includes construction, design, permitting, and management is approximately $51 million and is paid for through local fuel tax revenue.

“Construction on the Oddie Wells Project is going well so far. Construction crews have been taking advantage of the unseasonably dry weather to make progress on phase one of the project. We encourage the community to continue to check OddieWellsProject.com for project updates, and to sign up to receive project update emails,” says RTC Public Information Officer Lauren Ball.