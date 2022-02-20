February 14: Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the February 14, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/ Presentations

The City of Sparks Department Directors presented the recently completed annual report highlighting the activities that took place during the 2020-21 fiscal year. Each of the departments featured in the report provided an overview with key insights and milestones. View the complete annual report here.

Boards and Commissions Vacancy Announcements. Two vacancies were announced: Sparks Building Code Board of Appeals and Truckee River Fund Advisory Committee. To submit an application, go to cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.

General Business