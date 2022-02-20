February 14: Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the February 14, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.
Announcements/ Presentations
- The City of Sparks Department Directors presented the recently completed annual report highlighting the activities that took place during the 2020-21 fiscal year. Each of the departments featured in the report provided an overview with key insights and milestones. View the complete annual report here.
- Boards and Commissions Vacancy Announcements. Two vacancies were announced: Sparks Building Code Board of Appeals and Truckee River Fund Advisory Committee. To submit an application, go to cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.
General Business
- City Council approved a Resolution (R-3397) of support for the Nevada Western Heritage Center Alliance efforts to revitalize the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
- Sparks City Council accepted a grant from the Nell J. Redfield Foundation for $15,600.00 to support the Leisure Without Limits program for 2022.
- Council approved the construction contract (AC-5825) for $445,000.00 to West Coast Paving, Inc. for the 2022 Street Cut Permanent Patch Project.
- The Sparks City Council approved the reimbursement to the City of Reno for $1,533,051.90 for Sparks’ share of a construction contract with KG Walters Company Inc. in the amount of $4,887,000.00 for the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility Effluent Reuse Pump Station Improvements.
- City Council approved reimbursement to the City of Reno for $212,029.52 for Sparks’ share of an agreement for construction management services with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. in the amount of $675,899.00 for the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility Effluent Pump Station Improvements.
- City Council approved the Impact Fee Credit Agreement No. 27 (AC5823) between the City of Sparks and Denver Street Apartments, LLC, providing impact fee credits that may be used to pay for future flood control fees within Impact Fee Service Area #1.
- Council approved changes to the Capital Improvements Plan for Fiscal Year 2022 that includes the Avenue of the Oaks Realignment, Nugget Event Center Forecourt Project and Downtown Safety Barricades Project Phase 2.
- The City Council approved opioid litigation settlements pursuant to the One Nevada Agreement of the Opioid Recoveries and amendment No. 1 to One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries regarding capping attorney fees for the opioid litigation settlements.
- City Council continued items 9.12 and 10.1 related to primary and general elections to the Feb. 28, 2022, City Council meeting. – Immediately following the Sparks City Council Meeting, the Sparks Redevelopment Agency Meeting was convened. The following are highlights from the February 14, 2022, Sparks Redevelopment Agency Meeting.
- Redevelopment Agency approved the $1,435,315.00 construction contract with Q&D Construction for the Avenue of the Oaks Realignment Project. The contractor and City staff will work to minimize impacts to businesses in the area.
- Redevelopment Agency approved the $283,000.00 professional service contract with Design Workshop, Inc. for architecture and engineering services to prepare construction documents for the Nugget Events Center Forecourt.
