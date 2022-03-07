Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the February 28, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/ Presentations

Boards and Commission vacancies:

One vacancy on the Sparks Building Code Board of Appeals for an electrical engineer or an electrical contractor with at least 10 years of experience. The position is for a two-year term ending 03/31/2024. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on 03/04/2022.

One vacancy on the Truckee River Fund Advisory Committee The representative must be a resident of Sparks and will serve at the pleasure of the Sparks City Council. Applications for this vacancy will be accepted until Friday, March 11, 2022, at 5 p.m.

To submit an application for either board, go to cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.

Council heard the following presentations:

• Nevada Department of Transportation’s Sustainable Funding Alternatives Study.

• Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility staff awards from the Nevada Water Environment Association

• Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard widening project and initial landscape concepts.

Council approved:

• An Interlocal Cooperative Agreement with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County for Projects included in the FY 2023 Program of Projects.

• An Interlocal Agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation to participate in construction oversight activities for the Pyramid Highway / US-395 Connection Phase 1 Project.

• An Interlocal Agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to maintain certain improvements NDOT will construct with the Pyramid Highway / US-395 Connection Phase 1 Project.

• A Participation Agreement with Nevada Health Partners to obtain Northern Nevada Medical Center hospital services for members of the City’s Group Health Plan for March 1, 2022, through December 31, 2023, in the estimated amount of $751,680.00 in the first year and $789,264.00 in the second year. Council authorized the City Manager to execute the agreement.

• A funding allocation of $20,250.00 for FY22 and $238,050.00 for FY23 recommended by the Tourism and Marketing Committee for 2022 special events.

Council authorized:

• The purchase of twelve vehicles from Champion Chevrolet for $647,502.93 and nine vehicles from Corwin Ford for $405,225.95, utilizing State of Nevada Contracts.

• Council approved a $40,000.00 interlocal agreement with Washoe County to provide for the conducting and holding of the primary and general elections in the City of Sparks. They also held a public meeting and adopted an ordinance providing for the conducting and holding of a primary election on June 14, 2022, and a general election on November 8, 2022; identifying municipal offices seeking candidates; authorizing Washoe County to conduct the election; and setting the filing fees for declarations of candidacy.