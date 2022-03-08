Ukraine invasion

The long awaited invasion of Ukraine by Russia occurred last week. For many weeks the date certain for the assault was February 16th, but the actual date was a little over a week later. Not since Adolf Hitler launched his famous “Blitzkrieg” to start World War II, has the world seen as major a conflict in Europe.

Immediately after the first shot was fired President Biden upgraded the sanctions on Russia. There were many retired military commentators on television who said that the sanctions did not go far enough and that Biden should have enacted them sooner.

As for Putin himself, he warned the West not to interfere in the operation, which he said was to “demilitarize” Ukraine. He also warned of serious consequences if anyone sought to join Ukraine in the fight.

In addition to criticizing the sanctions and Biden’s actions, many pundits said the conflict might have been avoided if NATO had listened to Putin’s original demand that Ukraine would never become a part of NATO. Some also said that Biden’s original comment about a “minor incursion” may have further emboldened Putin.

As of this writing, Russian forces were about to take over Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zalenskyy was in fear of his life. The most immediate effect the war will have on the U.S. will be a further dramatic rise in gasoline and oil prices. President Biden has said that the people of this country will have to suffer even more at the pump because of the war.

HILLARY RESURFACES. Once again we are treated to Hillary Clinton claiming a vast right wing conspiracy when it comes to the Durham report linking her campaign to the phony Russian collusion tie to President Trump. Actually this may be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Durham’s continuing work. For it is doubtful that Hillary, husband Bill and even Obama were not aware of what was going on.

The spying on Trump actually began under Obama and was carried on after Trump became president. According to some sources, Hillary may be the Democrat’s best hope to run for president in 2024. At her recent appearance in New York she came on as a potential candidate.

In addition to dismissing the Durham report, she attacked Fox News for spreading the story of her campaign link to the Russian hoax. If she is the best candidate the Democrats can field in ‘24 then the party is in a world of hurt.

GOLD ‘N’ SILVER SPARED. According to a release from the new owner of Reno’s iconic restaurant there are no plans to demolish the building. The thing that guarantees the continuation is the fact that the G’N’S is the possessor of an unlimited gaming license. So, if a renovation is possible in the future the edifice will continue to exist. In the meantime the lease back agreement assures that the restaurant will continue to operate as usual.

NUGGET SALE. Big news in Sparks last week was the announcement that the Sparks Nugget was being sold for the princely sum of $195 million. Reading about the history of Sparks’ iconic Nugget brought back memories of the many pleasant times I spent there.

I especially recall seeing John Ascuaga, broom in hand, sweeping up the original tiny building across the street. Another memory would be seeing John and his General Manager, Lee Frankovich, touring the spacious showroom and shaking hands with every patron. Also, Trader Dick’s had the greatest selection of exotic drinks to be found anywhere in the area.

The Nugget first built its reputation and business on excellent food, headlined by the famous Awful Awful burger. An International story concerning the Nugget occurred when John brought an elephant named Bertha to appear in the nightly floor shows.

SCRIPPS DINNER. One of the University of Nevada Journalism School’s longest lasting events, the Scripps Dinner & Lecture on March 28th. The event, which has been a yearly one since 1964, was started by Ted Scripps a University of Nevada graduate in 1952. Even though Scripps passed away far too young at 57 years of age, the dinner has continued under the auspices of the Scripps Foundation. One of the main functions is to honor journalism students and the event is a sell out because of the high caliber of the speakers.