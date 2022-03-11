Sparks officials declare intentions as candidate filing period opens

As we get closer to the midterm elections happening later this year, candidates are starting to file their intent to run for office. The Washoe County Registrar of Voters is accepting applications for those wishing to run for judicial and non-judicial positions through March 18.

Tabitha Mueller/The Nevada Independent

Assemblywoman Sarah Peters (D-Reno) and Assemblywoman Natha Anderson (DSparks) file for re-election at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters ‘Office in Reno on Monday, March, 7, 2022.

There are several positions up for reelection in Sparks, including those for Mayor (currently held by Ed Lawson), Sparks City Council Ward 2 (currently held by Dian VanderWell), Sparks City Council Ward 4 (currently held by Charlene Bybee), and Sparks Municipal Court Judge Department 1 (currently held by Shirle T. Eiting who must run again in this election to fill the remainder of the term ending in 2026). Here is a snapshot of what some Sparks officials are up to and their intentions to stay in politics:

Mayor Ed Lawson Files Declaration of Candidacy

Current City of Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson filed his declaration of candidacy on March 7 in an attempt to keep his position through the next four years. Lawson served on the Sparks City Council representing Ward 2 for close to 10 years before taking on the added role of mayor pro tempore in 2018. He was officially sworn in as the 26th mayor of Sparks on September 14, 2020, taking the place of the late Ron Smith.

Before joining the Sparks City Council, Lawson functioned as the vice president of business development for the Sierra Builders of Nevada and held positions in sales, management, and government relations for the Young Electric Sign Company. Currently, he is active in the Sparks Rotary Club and plays a big leadership role with Kids Free Fishing Day held at the Sparks Marina every year. He sits on several local boards and committees including the Community Homelessness Advisory Board, the Regional Planning Governing Board, the Truckee River Flood Management Authority Board of Directors, and being the vice chairperson on the Regional Transportation Commission board. He’s lived in Sparks for 33 years.

Lawson’s main goals are helping make smart decisions for the short-term and longterm growth of the City, keeping Sparks a family-friendly community, and building a more robust government to help empower the City’s citizens and businesses.

For more information about Ed Lawson’s platform, visit www.edlawson.net.

Sparks City Councilman Kristopher Dahir Running for Secretary of State

Currently representing Ward 5 for Sparks, Dahir has lived in Nevada for 36 years. Along with serving on the city council, Dahir acts as the director of advancement at Excel Christian School and serves as vice chairperson of the Nevada Veterans Memorial. Dahir was first elected to the Sparks City Council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. He is also an original board member of the 39 North Downtown Sparks community group and pastor at Freedom Fellowship.

Dahir is involved with the Washoe County District Board of Health, sits on the board of the Truckee Meadows Water Authority as well as the Community Homelessness Advisory Board, and is president of the Nevada League of Cities.

Working with the goal to connect people on a common ground, Dahir is a candidate for Secretary of State to help protect voters rights, make the application process easier for people setting up new businesses in Nevada, and believes in integrity, honesty, and making sure that every person is being heard.