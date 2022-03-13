Biden’s SOTU speech

Main topic of conversation at last week’s coffee klatch was President Biden’s State of the Union address. The general consensus of the group, both left and right, was that it was a complete dud. What Biden sought to do was to say that by working together we could solve all of America’s current problems. This after over a year of doing everything wrong, he is proposing a complete shift to set everything right.

There were a number of Biden’s usual gaffes and blunders but there were also some strange moments such as when Senator Schumer, who must have forgot his cue card, when he stood up to applaud all by himself before Biden had finished his thought. Another event that gained a lot of T.V. time occurred when Nancy Pelosi stood up and gleefully rubbed her clenched fists together over one of Biden’s statements. As one observer noted, Pelosi spent most of her time adjusting her dentures. She will never live down her performance when she tore up President Trump’s copy of his State of the Union message.

One political wag summed it up this way, “Much of the material sounded like Trump had written it.” Another fellow said he thought that what Biden was trying to express was, “I have spent a year screwing things up, but now I want everyone to work together to help me unscrew them up.”

Probably the comment from Biden that drew the most incredulity was when he said he would secure the border. This, after he has admitted millions of illegals into the country and has spread them, via flights, to all parts of America.

KAMALA TO THE RESCUE. Shortly after his SOTU, Biden announced that he was sending Vice President Harris back to Europe to work with other world leaders on solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This will be Harris’s second trip over there. In one recent interview with NBC’s Lester Holt she explained her view of the conflict in phraseology that would have been adequate if she had been speaking to a group of fifth graders.

Whenever Biden has a problem that looks unsolvable he hands it over to Harris, who has never, to this date, solved any of them. When it comes to Ukraine no one seems to know what Putin’s end game is. If he should happen to cross into any NATO Country, then probably U.S. troops will be drawn into the conflict. One of Putin’s most recent comments was that Russia was not targeting civilians. T.V. footage belies that statement.

SPORTING EVENTS. With Major League Baseball still on strike at this writing, NBA Basketball winding down, March Madness to begin soon, it seems that Golf will take over most of the television viewing time for sports fans.

When it comes to the links game, the most famous one locally is the ACC at Edgewood, South Shore, Lake Tahoe. While it doesn’t feature professional golfers, it attracts a great field of celebrities from sports and entertainment. It also shows Lake Tahoe to its finest on NBC.

Thinking about golf, I remember when there was a slew of golf tournaments in the local area, sponsored by the local hotel casinos. The first was started by Newt Crumley at the Holiday Hotel, which featured celebrities from the Baseball Hall of Fame. That was quickly followed by Harrah’s tournament, then the Sparks Nugget and the Mapes Hotel. Those tournaments featured amateur players abetted by movie stars and professional athletes from all sports.