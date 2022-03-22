Davis Cup comes to town

Big time tennis competition returned to this area for the first time in more than 56 years when a Davis Cup match was held between the United States team and Colombia on March 4th and 5th at the Reno Downtown Events Center.

The last time players of this caliber were seen was in 1965 when the Tahoe Racquet Club opened at Incline Village, Lake Tahoe. That event drew the likes of Pancho Gonzales and Rod Laver plus a dozen other top pros. Laver won in the final over Gonzales.

In this year’s Reno contest the American team scored a 3-0 victory. Outstanding players for the USA were; Jack Sock and his partner Rajeev Ram, who won the doubles match 2-0. Taylor Fritz also won his singles match 2-0, while Sebastian Korda won 2-1 and Tommy Paul captured the rubber match 2-0.

In addition to the stellar play, the Reno Event Center proved to be an excellent choice because of the inclement weather that day. A very fast carpet court had been laid down and the lighting was perfect, with no shadows anywhere to be seen.

While tennis traditionally is a very quiet sport when it comes to spectators, such was not the case in Reno. There was a very loud drum corps that sounded off every time the Americans scored, in addition to the traditional ball boys and girls there was also a covey of cheerleaders. What was most surprising was the large crowd that attended. It looks as if Reno might be on the calendar for future Davis Cup matches as well as other big time tennis events.

SKI NEWS. Word that two of the major ski areas will be joined by a 2.2 mile gondola came last week when it was announced that Tahoe Palisades (formerly Squaw Valley) and Alpine Meadows would now be one facility that would be the third largest ski area in the country. Because both properties are under the same management, skiers can enjoy both mountains. It also might be a harbinger of a Winter Olympiad returning to this area in the future.

PAIN AT THE PUMP. The country is now on the verge of seeing the highest price for a gallon of gas in its history. The cover story is that the war Russia is waging on Ukraine is the main reason. But in reality the root cause of the gas shortage occurred when President Biden, on his first day in office, took us from energy independence to relying on foreign oil.

His rationale was that oil from foreign countries did not pollute as much as that from American wells. Also some of that foreign purchase came from Russia, which only lately has Biden cancelled. Now Biden is going on bended knee to countries like Iran and Venezuela in search of the needed black stuff. If he is successful, it will mean American dollars will once again be financing dictatorships.

Any economics 101 student can tell you when America spends money overseas for foreign oil it not only depletes the Treasury, but also hurts the profitability of American oil companies. Despite pleas to reopen U.S. sources, Biden is intent on sticking with his original mandates. For someone who pledged to protect this country when he was inaugurated, Biden seems to be on a strange path.