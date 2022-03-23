Major traffic detours coming to Lemmon Drive/US 395

The RTC is continuing construction on phase one of the Lemmon Drive project to widen Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. The project will increase capacity, improve safety, and provide multimodal transportation choices.

As part of the project, access to Lemmon Drive to and from US 395 will temporarily change as construction continues on the Diverging Diamond Interchange. The RTC appreciates the community’s patience during this closure. Closing the lower-volume movements will result in project completion approximately two months early, by August 2022, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, March 14, through July, there will be new detours in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Drivers will continue to be able to get on US 395 southbound from Lemmon Drive and exit US 395 northbound to Lemmon Drive northbound. These are the two most-heavily used traffic movements at this interchange.

All other traffic at the US 395/Lemmon Drive intersection will have to follow detour routes:

For those traveling south on US 395, to access northbound Lemmon Drive, use the southbound US 395 Golden Valley Road off ramp to northbound US 395. Drivers can also use Stead Boulevard to Lear Boulevard to Military Drive to Lemmon Drive.

For traffic coming from North Virginia Street, Northbound Lemmon Drive through traffic will use the southbound Lemmon Drive on ramp to US 395 to the Golden Valley Road off ramp to northbound US 395 to northbound Lemmon Drive.

Temporary traffic signals have been installed at the Golden Valley interchange to help accommodate additional traffic volumes.

The RTC is constructing a new Diverging Diamond Interchange, or DDI, at the Lemmon Drive/US 395 intersection. The new configuration will help improve traffic flow and increase safety. DDIs have numerous safety benefits including fewer conflict points, better sight distance at turns, traffic calming, and shorter pedestrian crossings. DDIs also provide operational benefits, including increasing left turn lane capacity without needing more lanes, “free” or simple left and right turns from all directions, and shorter traffic signal cycle length.